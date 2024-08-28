HGTV Shares Update on Future of ‘Windy City Rehab’

HGTV is keeping Alison Victoria around. The network confirmed that “Windy City Rehab” would be back for all new episodes in an August 27 Instagram post.

“Windy City Rehab is back with an all-new season starting Tuesday, September 24 [at 8 p.m. Eastern]!” the network wrote in its caption. “Tune in to see if @thealisonvictoria can once again manage troublesome timelines, budget setbacks, and client expectations, all while sourcing unique pieces to produce one-of-a-kind properties with her signature flair. This time around, though, she will have to decide to keep or sell her newly-renovated Chicago dream home and Atlanta condo in order to come up with capital for the new projects! 💰.”

Fans Were Wondering Why Alison Victoria’s ‘Dream Home’ Was Listed for Sale

Fans were thrilled to hear that “Windy City Rehab” would be back so soon, commenting on the network’s post.

“I am so glad you are coming back! 😍No one designs like you. Amazing & beautiful designs. 👏 👏 👏,” one fan wrote, with another user adding, “Glad you are back with a show. Can’t wait to see your style bc I love how you mesh new and old world together.”

The network also cleared up some past fan confusion with their announcement about the new season. In May 2024, fans on Reddit noticed that Victoria’s house was up for sale. Many wondered why, as they saw her renovate the space for herself as part of her “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home” spinoff miniseries.

“I thought she was building this to be her dream home/workspace? Or was this always to sell right away?” one user commented.

In August 2024, another Reddit user noticed that Victoria’s home was no longer on the market, assuming that meant she hadn’t gotten any offers. Fans will now get to see the full story play out on “Windy City Rehab”, as it’s confirmed that she is making choices on whether or not to sell the space to raise money for her season 5 renovations.

Alison Victoria Launches New Paris-Inspired Tile Collection

Besides the return of her hit show, this week also saw Victoria announce her new tile collection, inspired by one of her favorite places in the world, Paris.

“Bonjour!! It’s time to share my BIG news… Introducing The Alison Victoria French Connection and Le Petit French Connection, my chicest new tile collections with @thetileshop AVAILABLE NOW!” Victoria captioned an August 24 Instagram post.

“Coming to you live from my favorite place on earth, Paris. Only I’m not in Paris, I’m actually in Chicago. I’m at my Dream Home, my next favorite place on earth,” Victoria said in the video post, which was filmed in front of a set of doors she sourced from a Paris flea market for her “Dream Home Design. “Paris is near and dear to me, it’s really, truly my favorite place to visit, and it’s where I go and find tons of inspiration for multiple projects in my life, whether personal or professional or for clients. But my big huge news that I can’t wait to share is my tile collection with The Tile Shop called ‘The French Connection’. I could not be more proud and I can’t wait to see you guys use it.”

The 13×13-inch porcelain tiles come in 3 colors, named after different arrondissements (“neighborhoods”) in Paris.

READ NEXT: Christina Hall Gets Wedding Ring Tattoo Removed