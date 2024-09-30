HGTV Star Suffers ‘Unbearable’ Loss After Surprise Breakup: ’13 Years as Soul Mates’

HGTV star Galey Alix is deep in grief after the death of her beloved dog, Charlye, weeks after splitting from her reality star boyfriend of over two years. In a series of Instagram Stories beginning on September 27, 2024, Alix called her pup “my little girl, my first born, the truest love I’ve ever known.”

Alongside a photo of her and Charlye dancing, the “Home in a Heartbeat” star, who was also among the HGTV celebrities on “100 Day Hotel Challenge” during the summer of 2024, told fans in her Stories, “I’ve been quietly recently because I’m struggling to find words.”

Alix, 30, wrote that she’d calculated having kissed Charlye “approx 142,350 times in our 13 years as soul mates,” and then revealed, “I lost her tragically to a heart attack earlier this week at midnight & while she was alive when I rushed her into the ER, she arrested on the table.”

Galey Alix Says She Misses Her Pup ‘With Every Fiber of My Being’

On social media, Alix has chronicled other worrisome, late night trips to the ER with Charlye, who has suffered from heart issues for several years.

“I’ve been by her side and saving her from her own heart for years with these emergency visits,” Alix wrote. “But this time I wasn’t able to save her. I don’t know how to breathe without you Charlye. I don’t know who I am. I don’t know how to face never smelling your head or you handing me your paw again.”

“It’s the deepest pain I’ve ever felt, wrote Alix, who has been grieving with her other dog, Patch, who was attached at the hip to Charlye.

“Patch and I will never recover from losing you,” Alix wrote, “but it was worth every moment we got with you. I love you endlessly Charlye. Thank you for being the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I’ll never stop looking for you.”

In another Instagram Story posted on the evening of September 28, Alix shared the last video she took of Charlye, snuggling with Patch.

“This is her last video and the very last thing of her in my camera roll,” Alix wrote. “The best big sister there ever was. Charlye, I miss you with every fiber of my being. No matter how hard I cry, how loud I scream your name to try and bring you back, it’s not working. That reality is the most unbearable pain. It’s a testament to how deeply loved and truly irreplaceable you are.”

Again, Alix concluded with, “I’ll never stop looking for you.”

Galey Alix is Also Navigating Her Breakup From Dale Moss

Charlye’s death comes weeks after Alix’s breakup from “Bachelorette” alum and entrepreneur Dale Moss, whom she’d been dating since April 2022. Though Moss still appears in multiple posts in Alix’s Instagram feed, she confirmed their split on September 30.

On a new Instagram post featuring Alix’s latest home makeover, a fan asked her in the comments whether she and Moss were still together.

Alix replied, “we’ve been separated for over a month now. He’s an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person ❤️”

In June 2023, Alix admitted to People that she slid into the former football player’s DMs in early 2022 after hearing him on a podcast and loving his personality. Once she saw a photo of Moss, she was smitten, she said.

In a since-deleted Instagram video set to Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby,” Alix’s featured highlights of their life together, including plenty of moments with her beloved dogs, date nights, sweet kisses and just goofing off together.

She captioned the video, “Happy 2 years of me being funnier than you. #happyanniversary.”

In the comment section, Moss responded, “Loving you is the easiest thing in the world for me. Admitting you’re funnier… now that’s a challenge 😉. Just the beginning of so much more life together. ILYSM ❤️”

As for when a new season of “Home in a Heartbeat” might air, Alix told another fan in the comment section of her September 30 post, “those decisions are above my pay grade and I’ve come to just accept it 😂. Thank you sm 🥰”