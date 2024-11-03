HGTV Star Shut Down Filming Show & Won’t Return for Another Season

HGTV star Galey Alix will not return for a second season of “Home in a Heartbeat.”

The show, which premiered in April 2023, started with an interesting idea with Alix putting her DIY skills to the test, helping homeowners flip a space in just 72 hours. The schedule, however, ended up taking a toll on Alix, and her mental health.

“My nervous system was completely shutting down. By the end of the show I realized, I don’t have a nervous system; I am a nervous system,’ she told People magazine.

“I feel like I set myself up for failure, because I wanted to renovate whole homes in 72 hours with my team. But I’m also a perfectionist with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which means I’m not going to let us cut any corners. We’re not going to throw things up, do it quickly and not make it perfect because I don’t have enough time. It had to be right,” she explained.

“It got to a point where it was just like, I don’t think I’d survive a season 2,” she continued, adding, “I can’t do Home in a Heartbeat, because my heart will stop beating.”

Also in her interview with People, Alix assured her fans that she’s got more things in store. While “Home in a Heartbeat” didn’t work out, she’s not leaving the DIY space.

Fans Have Shown Galey Alix Support on Social Media

HGTV viewers and other Alix fans have shown her support on social media. In a post pinned to her Instagram feed, quite a few people have let Alix know that they support her decision to put her mental health first.

“Your Show was Great and Your Talent is Obvious, but YOU are More Important!! It was a treat to see you in action, but nothing is worth putting your mental and physical health at risk. I’m looking forward to seeing You again, in whatever format is Best for You,” one person wrote on October 30.

“Thanks for sharing your talent and passion but most of all being vulnerable to share what your going thru, you never know who may be dealing with the same thing and by you sharing helped motivate or inspire them to keep moving forward and that we are stronger than we know we just need that reminder. Thank you for sharing,” someone else added.

“Keep battling mental illness. Your voice is important and HAS an impact. You are worth it and you are lovable and capable ! Never give in, NEVER give up,” a third comment read.

Galey Alix Previously Opened Up About Anxiety

Alix has suffered from anxiety in the past. In fact, she took to her Instagram Stories on May 19, 2024, to share that she had to go to the emergency room because of anxiety.

“In honor of mental health awareness month…let’s talk about why I’m sitting at the ER,” she began. “I feel things REALLY deeply. Ever since I was little, I’ve always felt like I absorb everything around me (even if it’s happening to someone else…I absorb what they are feeling),” she wrote.

“I had a number of really difficult/stressful phone calls (4 actually) on Friday. I woke up the next day covered in hives. My body physically INTERNALIZED the anxiety I was having from these calls,” she added.

Alix ended up getting a prescription for Prednisone as well as a steroid shot to help her body heal.

“I battle this issue constantly. Do I set up boundaries and not allow myself to get so close to things because they can emotional wreck me? Or do I lean into the fact that ‘feeling things deeply’ is a super power and allows me to pour my heart into everything and everyone around me on a massive level…but it also means I can get really hurt. And hived,” she said.

