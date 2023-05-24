Glenn Close Takes on ‘Gritty’ New Role in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek

Glenn Close takes it up a notch in a sneak peek of her “Celebrity IOU” episode. The actress joins Drew and Jonathan Scott to give back to her longtime friend.



Clad in sunglasses, a plaid shirt and work gloves, the 76-year-old sets her sights on an excavator.

“Why can’t I drive that?” Close asks the “Property Brothers” stars in the clip. Jonathan responds, “You want me to show you how to use that?”

The “Fatal Attraction” star takes her place behind the wheel. After she uses the machine to knock down a backyard shed, Drew exclaims in the preview, “That was pretty epic, I’m not gonna lie.”

She clearly enjoys herself, laughing the entire time. As she explains in a confessional, “It just had a great feeling of yeah! You know?”

“And in the role of heavy equipment operator, we have Glenn Close,” Drew says in a talking head. Jonathan adds, “Glenn’s proven she’s not shy in taking on some pretty gritty roles. Today is no different.”

Close is just the latest star joining the Scotts on “Celebrity IOU,” which debuted in 2020. The series follows the HGTV stars as they help celebrities surprise their loved ones with home renovations. The network reported in a press release that more than 14.2 million viewers tuned in last season.

“Award-winning movie star Glenn Close joins Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her longtime friend with a backyard retreat,” according to the episode description. “Glenn and the brothers go to new heights to deliver a one-of-a-kind gift by creating a place of outdoor solace for the family.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Admit They ‘Ugly Cry’ on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan get to see a different side of some of Hollywood’s biggest actors, musicians, comedians and reality stars.

Their famous guests will “recount their deep thanks for deserving friends and mentors before jumping in with sledgehammers, power tools and pure muscle to demo and design,” according to the series description. “When the work is done, the celebrities’ passionate efforts will culminate with emotional reveals and stunning home makeovers that change lives forever.”

Emotions are also running high for the “Brother vs. Brother” stars.

“The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine—they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others,” Jonathan said in a press release. “Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that’s why we all ugly cry at every episode.”

Drew added in the press release, “With each new season, we continue to be amazed at the celebrities’ strong design eye. They all put in the time to make the renovations perfect for the recipients, and working on these projects together is both fun and challenging. And, above all, the stories are just so heartfelt.”

Glenn Close Joins a Star-Studded Lineup This Season

Since the show launched, the twins have been joined by stars like Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Kris Jenner and Snoop Dogg. Close is just the latest among this season’s star-studded lineup, which includes Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts, Kristin Chenoweth and Heidi Klum.

The Scotts revealed to People that they were especially impressed by the former “The Tonight Show” host.

“He still had a broken collarbone, and he showed up to work,” Drew told People. “No painkillers, no complaints. He was still recovering, and he got in there and did the demolition.”

He was left with third-degree burns in November 2022, after one of the cars in his garage burst into flames, reported NBC News. The comedian faced another setback just months later, getting in a motorcycle accident in January 2023. As Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

Taraji P. Henson also left an impression, with Jonathan telling People that the “Empire” actress was a “wrecking machine.”

“She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she’s like, ‘You don’t need those shovels. You don’t need any of that jackhammer that you have,” Jonathan told the publication. “I’ll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done.’”

“Glenn Close Gifts a One of a Kind Home” premieres on May 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. New “Celebrity IOU” episodes air every Monday on HGTV.

