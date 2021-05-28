Is There a Big Tattoo on ‘Good Bones’ Star Karen Laine’s Back?

Karen E. Laine stars on the hit HGTV series “Good Bones” alongside her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk. As fans are aware, Mina and Karen consider themselves to be home rehabilitators and have renovated neighborhoods throughout the Indianapolis, Indiana area. Not only did Karen co-found the company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, but she also was a defense attorney for many years. For these reasons, some fans may not expect that the 58-year-old has somewhat of a wild side.

Karen Laine Has a Massive Tattoo on Her Back

According to House Beautiful, Karen has a sizable back tattoo. The publication noted fans briefly saw the back piece during season 4, episode 2, titled “Tiny Condo, Giant Update.” In one scene, the lawyer retrieved keys that were in a unit’s drain. Mina attempted to hoist up her mother from the floor by tugging on the waistband of her jeans. This action unintentionally showcased her tattoo. However, due to the camera angle, it was difficult for viewers to decipher the tattoo’s exact design.

House Beautiful reported that Karen commented on her ink while speaking to Marketplace Events in 2019.

“Most people are surprised to find that I have a tattoo that goes from the nape of my neck, covers my back, and extends down the backs of my thighs,” stated the television personality.

According to Pop Culture, Karen gave fans a better look at her tattoo in an Instagram post, uploaded on January 30. The first slide consisted of two before-and-after photos, which demonstrated the effects of CoolSculpting treatment on her arm. The second image showed two pictures of her back and two photos of her ribcage. In the image, fans were able to see that her back tattoo consists of a green dragon, a koi fish, and a lotus flower.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Karen’s body art.

“You look stunning…and that back tattoo is frickin fire [two fire emoji]..you surprised me with that!” wrote one commenter.

“Holy smokes your tattoo. You surprise me with how neat you are. You also look fantastic,” added another Instagram user.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Talked About Her Mother’s “Hippy Personality”

While she did not mention Karen’s tattoo, Mina acknowledged her mother is not the most conservative during a 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times. She described Karen as having a “hippie personality” and implied that she is more mature than her “Good Bones” co-star.

“She’s the kid, and I’m the mom,” asserted Mina.

During the interview, Karen teased that she disapproves that her daughter is rather straight-laced. She told the publication:

Yeah, I don’t know how this happened to her. I raised her to be a free spirit, and she’s totally motivated and conservative. I’ve failed as a mother!

Karen also discussed how she and Mina have been able to be successful in the male-dominated world of home renovation.

“We bring the same qualities that confident males bring, and a knowledge base. We have a pretty keen design sense that a lot of contractors don’t have. Mina has the ability to get discounts out of anyone. And we can pretty much use all the equipment that the dudes can use,” explained the HGTV star.

The upcoming sixth season of “Good Bones” is expected to be released later this year.

