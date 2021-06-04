Why Good Bones’ Karen Laine Had An Issue With Her Daughter’s Husband

Since 2016, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine have co-hosted the HGTV series “Good Bones.” As fans of the show are aware, the Indianapolis-based house rehabilitators are incredibly close. For this reason, viewers may find it unsurprising that Karen took issue with Mina’s now-husband Stephen “Steve” Hawk after he had wronged her.

Karen Laine Revealed Steve & Mina Briefly Broke Up

During a 2018 interview with Country Living, Mina explained that she began dating Steve in 2013. The television personality disclosed that Steve appeared apathetic towards her when they first hung out with some friends. Even though he did not seem to be interested in Mina, she continued to pursue him, and they eventually became a couple.

Unfortunately, Steve and Mina soon ended their relationship. During the interview, Karen divulged that “they broke up for a while because [Steve] behaved really badly.” She revealed that she gave him a warning about hurting her daughter “[w]hen they decided to get back together.”

“The only thing I said to him was ‘Don’t ever hurt her again because you’ll have me,'” said the 58-year-old.

Mina revealed that she appreciated her mother’s somewhat threatening warning. She suggested that Steve would also have to face her wrath if he were to have another transgression. Karen then joked that the mother and daughter team “know how to hide a body.” She quickly clarified that she adores Steve, who wed Mina in 2016. The HGTV star told the publication:

I don’t really think first impressions matter, because I love him. I love him because we have been through some conflict and struggle together and we have grown in that. We have both committed to working through that.

Mina Has Been Transparent About Her Personal Life

While some public figures may not divulge that they once had relationship issues with their spouse, Mina is quite transparent about her personal life. For instance, she was open about having difficulty conceiving her second child, Charlotte. In a June 2020 interview with People Magazine, she revealed that her “doctor told [Mina and Steve] [they] could only probably have another kid with an egg donor.” She stated that she went through in vitro fertilization (IVF), which was not successful. She did, however, get pregnant through intrauterine insemination.

According to House Beautiful, three months after the birth of Charlotte, Mina disclosed on her Instagram stories why she made the decision to go through IVF. In the December 2020 post, she explained they attempted to conceive without medical intervention “for 3/4 months” before they got “Steve’s swimmers checked” and her “eggs checked.” After it was determined that her “egg count was super low,” they immediately started IVF.

The publication noted that Mina also announced on her Instagram stories that she will not be having any more children. She stated that her husband was planning on undergoing a vasectomy.

“We’re not testing fate. We’ve got two amazing nuggets [Jack, 2, and Charlotte]. Mommas [sic] done and getting her tummy tuck and Steve’s getting snipped,” wrote Mina.

To see more of Mina and Karen, check out the upcoming sixth season of “Good Bones,” which will premiere on HGTV later this year.

