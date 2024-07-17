HGTV Announces Surprise Return of Hit Series ‘Good Bones’ With ‘Limited Season’

They’re back! One year after their headline-making estrangement led to the end of HGTV‘s hit show “Good Bones,” Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, will return with a “limited season” of the series, per a network press release issued on July 17, 2024.

The “newest season,” according to the release, will premiere on August 14 and follow Starsiak Hawk and Laine “as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis.” It’s unclear, however, if the former mom-and-daughter TV duo will reunite on the show.

HGTV to Follow Mina Starsiak Hawk & Karen E. Laine’s Separate Projects

“Good Bones” launched in 2016 and followed Starsiak Hawk and Laine as they renovated old homes in Indianapolis. The eighth season premiered in August after Starsiak Hawk announced on her “Mina AF” podcast that the show was “officially” ending with that season due to insurmountable issues between her, her mom and some of family members who’d become part of the cast over the years.

On her podcast, Starsiak Hawk told listeners, “This is the right thing, this is a good decision, this is something that was made together with the network. And hopefully very exciting things to come.”

After Starsiak Hawk’s announcement, Deadline reported that HGTV had confirmed the series was ending and issued a statement that said, “While this is the end of ‘Good Bones’ as we know it, we’re currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.”

Starsiak Hawk revealed in October that she was filming a two-episode spin-off for HGTV of the renovations at an outdated lake home she and her husband, Steve Hawk, purchased for their family of four. The couple has two kids, son Jack, 5, and daughter Charlie, 3.

That plan has now morphed into a new “limited season,” which will begin with a 90-minute episode and run for three weeks, per HGTV. Cameras will follow Starsiak Hawk and Laine as they dive into their own personal renovation projects thousands of miles apart.

In the extended premiere episode, viewers will see Starsiak Hawk’s “rocky home buying process” and renovations to the “getaway of her dreams,” as well as chronicle her making “a tough decision about her future.”

Then, in the other two hour-long episodes, HGTV will follow Laine — who retired in 2019 from the Indianapolis renovation business she and her daughter used to run together, Two Chicks & a Hammer — as she purchases a 120-year-old beach bungalow in Wilmington, North Carolina, “with challenges at every turn.”

The press release stated that Laine will “risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis.” Laine, who filed for divorce from her fourth husband in 2023, posted a photo from the still-unfinished house, revealing that she was “camping” on a small cot at the property.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Flying Solo While Karen E. Laine Continues to Work With Former ‘Good Bones’ Cast Members

In the months since “Good Bones” ended — at least in its traditional model — Starsiak Hawk has opened up about not being on speaking terms with her mom and some of her other relatives, including half-brother Tad Starsiak, who was also a fixture on the show.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place,” she said on her podcast in late August. “My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind-of-like-nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super-positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Though Starsiak Hawk has not shared specifics about what caused the family fallout, she told People that the drama with her mom included a “knockdown drag-out fight” while filming the first episode of the eighth season.

In December, she also told podcast listeners that she was not on speaking terms with cast member Cory Miller, saying that there were “a couple things that happened towards the end” that she decided she “can’t move on from.”

Around the same time, Miller revealed he was continuing to work and film with Laine when he posted photos of them together in his Instagram Stories, according to Closer Weekly. Laine has also shown in her Instagram feed that she is on good terms and working on home improvement projects with Tad.

HGTV did not reveal whether past “Good Bones” cast members will be part of the limited season in August.

In April, during a podcast episode about parenting and her own childhood, which her husband likened to “a horror book,” Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and Laine had been slowly mending fences, noting that in her own parenting, she was trying not to focus on the dysfunctional aspects of her upbringing, but lean into “what I love from my dad and what I love from my mom.”