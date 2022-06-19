‘Good Bones’ Season 7 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, are back for the seventh season of “Good Bones.” The HGTV series will return with 14 all-new episodes on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows the mother-daughter duo as they “buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes,” HGTV announced.

HGTV announced the series’ renewal in July 2021. Debuting in March 2016, “Good Bones” has become a hallmark of the network. Its sixth season garnered more than 24 million, HGTV reported.

“We’ve found that HGTV stalwarts like ‘Good Bones’ perform exceptionally well and attract tons of new viewers,” HGTV President Jane Latman previously said in a press release. “Mina and Karen’s renovation expertise, authentic mother-daughter connection and relatable personal journeys are just a few of the reasons why this series remains a top performer for us.”

Starsiak Hawk teased the new season on Instagram, writing in May 2022, “More renovations, more crazy houses, more Good Bones!” It does not seem like the series is slowing down anytime soon. As she added, “P.S. don’t tell anyone we told you this, but Season 8 is in the works…”

Starsiak Hawk Will Focus on Expanding Her Business in the New Season

Starsiak Hawk will be focused on expanding her business in the new season, HGTV announced.

“With the real estate market in flux, Mina and Karen will branch out into new neighborhoods and take on client renovation projects,” according to the press release. “And, for the first time ever, the pair will tackle a commercial renovation for a fellow female entrepreneur who is moving her bridal shop to a bigger space.”

The pair will take on a “quaint, yet expensive, cottage-like home” in the Fountain Square neighborhood, the network announced. To turn a profit, they will add modern amenities “without losing the vintage charm.”

Starsiak Hawk to Star in ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’

Starsiak Hawk is taking on her “biggest renovation challenge” yet in her solo spinoff, “Good Bones: Risky Business.”

The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner will be renovating the century-old Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, which includes “the main home and carriage house,” according to a press release. It “will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget.”

“The Sanders House is an amazing historic property,” the “Battle on the Beach” alum said in a press release. “It’s way more than I’ve ever taken on before, but I’m committed to bringing it back as the jewel of the neighborhood.”

“Part of our strategy at discovery+ is to serve our biggest fans by digging even deeper into their favorite shows and stories,” Discovery Executive Lisa Holme said in a press release. “By focusing on one epic project, ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’ takes an exciting new step for this franchise and it’s a perfect streaming complement to the hit HGTV series.”

