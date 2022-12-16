Heather Rae El Moussa Shares ‘Impromptu’ Family Christmas Photo

Christmas is just around the corner, and the stars of everybody’s favorite HGTV shows are sharing some of the traditions that are near and dear to them. This week, new HGTV host and “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa shared her, her husband Tarek El Moussa, and his two children Taylor and Brayden’s favorite tradition, taking a family photo in matching pajamas.

“Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might’ve been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!” Heather captioned the photos, which she uploaded to her Instagram page. The photos show all four El Moussas (including a pregnant Heather) in matching red-and-white, snowflake-pattern pajamas. Even the family dog Bugz is sporting a matching look in the photos.

See the post and hear what fans are saying below.

Fans Think Taylor El Moussa Looks Like Her Mother Christina Hall

Fans love Heather El Moussa’s post of the family’s “impromptu” pajama photoshoot, and they have taken to her comments section to let her know.

“Soooo cute! We are doing ours on Monday! Merry Christmas!” one fan shared.

“Merry Christmas to you all! Your children are both very, very beautiful, and the way you co-parent is very commendable ❤️,” another fan wrote.

Many fans also picked up on how much Tarek’s daughter has grown, and how much she looks like her and Brayden’s mother, Tarek’s ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Hall. One fan wrote, “Beautiful photos. Tay is looking just like her mother!!” and another added, “Gosh Taylor is looking more and more like her mum.”

Heather took time to reflect on this year’s photos as well, especially as it is the last one they will take before Heather and Tarek’s son arrives. Heather said in the post’s caption, “It’s always chaos and madness taking holiday photos with the kids running around and bugzy girl but we love it & wouldn’t have it any other way. taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition 🥰 Can’t wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie’s!! 🤍”

This is the El Moussa’s Fourth Year of Matching Pajama Pictures

The El Moussa family has been doing photo shoots in matching pajamas well before Tarek and Heather tied the knot in the Fall of 2021. The first photos were taken in 2019, months before Tarken proposed to Heather.

“Tarek gave me the job of picking out the outfits for our family Christmas shoot. He said ‘I’ll wear whatever you bring home’ hahaha and well…. I decided on matching jammies. And look how cute he looks❤️❤️,” Heather wrote, “It was such a fun day, but definitely a little stressful wrangling everyone, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love my new little family!!!!”

The tradition continued through the next years, with the family decked out in a new pattern of pajamas each year. In her 2021 post, Heather was thrilled to share that it was their first pajama photoshoot since she and Tarek had gotten married.

“We’ve been doing Christmas photos together since Tarek and I started dating, it’s a little tradition I brought with me but doing them this year as the El Moussa family felt extra special 🤍 and thank you hubby for letting me dress you in whatever I want 😂❤️,” Heather wrote.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Reflects on ‘Flip or Flop’ Ending