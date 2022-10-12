HGTV Celeb Lands Massive Real Estate Deal With ‘Real Housewives’ Star

She may be new to HGTV, but brokering luxury real estate deals is nothing new for the wife of “Flipping 101” star Tarek El Moussa. Even so, Heather Rae El Moussa, who stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and will soon co-star with her husband in the new HGTV show “The Flipping El Moussas,” is pretty pumped she just landed her largest deal ever as a Los Angeles real estate agent.

The El Moussas Are Focused on ‘Building Our Empire’

After several months of negotiations, Heather El Moussa helped another Heather — Heather Dubrow, star of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” — snap up a property known as the Cavalli Penthouse in Los Angeles for a cool $14 million. It’s a good bargain, given that the condo was first listed for $21 million in 2021 — and El Moussa’s commission as the buyers’ agent should still be quite hefty.

Scoring her biggest deal yet is a big moment for the mom-to-be, who’s expecting a baby boy in January with Tarek. She recently wrote on Instagram that she feels excited and fortunate “that I not only will be able to be a mom but I’ll also still be focused on my career and growing our empire.”

Married for nearly a year, the El Moussas have clearly ramped up their career goals in recent months, with each of them filming their own shows as well as their joint series, speaking at high-profile real estate and entrepreneurial conventions, launching a private real estate investment firm called TEM Capital, and hanging with high-rollers.

It’s not clear when the El Moussas became friends with Heather Dubrow and her husband — famous plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who stars on E!’s “Botched” — but the reality TV foursome were spotted in April 2022 looking at Los Angeles condos.

They were also seen together in July at a swanky dinner with multiple uber-wealthy couples, which Heather El Moussa posted about, sharing that the wives got dressed up in “beautiful sparkly gowns” and the group had a phone-free dinner at the $50 million home of Glenn and Mindy Stearns.

The Dubrows have their own massive 22,000-square-foot family home in Orange County’s Crystal Cove, California. Featured in Architectural Digest in 2018, the oceanside property includes a 21-seat movie theater, an entire hall of pinball, and a “champagne wall” in the dining room. The couple has four children, two of whom have left for college, and decided they also needed a penthouse condo in downtown Los Angeles, which is about 50 miles from their family home.

Inside Heather Rae El Moussa’s Massive Real Estate Deal

On October 11, 2022, Heather El Moussa shared an Instagram post with several photos of the 5,300 square foot penthouse condo that the Dubrows closed on that day.

“JUST CLOSED MY BIGGEST DEAL TO DATE,” she wrote, adding, “The best is when great friends turn into great clients.” The broker said she searched with the Durbrows for seven months for the perfect place, and once they found the Cavalli Penthouse, El Moussa said it took four and a half months to negotiate a price that worked for everyone.

She wrote, “After years of being in the industry I’ve worked diligently on my negotiation skills. It takes experience and you have to find the right seller motivated to take a lower price. And you have to have some patience with the market we are in.”

According to Compass real estate group, the two-bedroom condo is on the 38th floor of the “coveted” Century Building with south-facing views of the Pacific Ocean — and HOA fees of over $5,000 a month. The building has valet parking for its residents, and the elevator opens into the Dubrows’ own private lobby.

In Heather El Moussa’s post about looking forward to growing her businesses with Tarek while juggling motherhood, she wrote, “I’m probably the busiest, most motivated I’ve ever been to build an empire and when I found out I was pregnant I actually feel like I became even MORE inspired. I think all moms are superheroes. I think it’s incredible what a woman’s body can do and from experience, raising kids is a full time job so being a mom, alone, is WORK.”