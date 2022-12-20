Heather El Moussa is Ready to Head to Hospital for Baby’s Birth

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are ready to welcome their first baby together. The new HGTV host says her parenting class is complete, the hospital bag is packed, and Heather says she’s now fully ready if their baby boy decides to arrive a tad early — though her busy husband may need to alter his schedule a bit to make time for their new bundle of joy. Here’s what you need to know:

Heather El Moussa Says Parenting Class Built Her Confidence

Heather, a high-end Los Angeles real estate broker, has been so busy filming her two shows — Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas,” premiering in early 2023 — that she hasn’t had much time to get ready to welcome her first baby with Tarek, whom she married in 2021.

The couple announced in July that they were expecting and later learned at a lavish gender reveal party that they’re having a baby boy. This will be Tarek’s third child; he also has 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow HGTV host Christina Hall. The parents have 50/50 custody, and Heather has said she relishes her role as a “bonus mom” to both kids.

But readying for herself to parent her own child has taken a different kind of effort, from preparing the nursery to learning what to expect with a newborn. On December 18, Heather posted an Instagram update for fans, sharing that she now feels ready for whenever Baby El Moussa decides to make his debut.

“As the very end of my pregnancy nears I am in final prep going into 2023,” she wrote. “Hospital bag is ready.”

Several days ago, Heather shared in her Instagram Stories that she was beginning to feel different and wasn’t sure if she was having Braxton Hicks contractions — a tightening of the abdomen as the body prepares for birth — or if the baby was just shifting. She decided to do a birthing class to feel more knowledgeable about what she’s experiencing.

“I did my birthing class yesterday,” she wrote in her post. “For anyone like me that said nah I don’t need it I’m ready…. Wow I learned a lot. She came to my house so I felt more comfortable & in my own environment. Not sure about any of my mamas out there, but with their first baby, I swear the moment I felt a contraction I probably would’ve freaked out made Tarek stop whatever he was doing to take me to the hospital. She taught me some tricks to try before rushing to the hospital- so much information I did not know.”

Heather said that what she learned gave her confidence about the process and how to listen to her body.

“I feel even more ready and empowered to bring this boy into the world,” she wrote.

Heather El Moussa is Also Leaning on Her Parents For Support

Later in the day, Heather also shared a photo of herself with her mom and dad, who have been a great support system as she prepares to have her first child, she said.

“Having my parents by side throughout my pregnancy has been the most special experience and something I will never forget,” Heather wrote.

She shared that her parents still live in a “small town in the mountains” where she grew up, and that she appreciates their influence in her life more every day, especially as she gets ready to be a parent to her little boy.

“I didn’t come from much but there was a lot of love, support, care and work ethic in my upbringing- you don’t realize it in the moment but those are the most important things,” she wrote. “They have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

They may also be a help when the baby arrives, especially if Tarek has to be immersed in work. In a new interview with Pallazzo Magazine , he revealed that he often has 13-hour work days.

“My day typically starts at 5:30 am, where I start checking emails and messages that have come in overnight, for about an hour,” he shared. “I spend an hour at the gym at 7 am and then come home, have breakfast, and get ready for the rest of the day. At 9 am my full work day begins and slows down around 6 pm if I have the kids. On days that I don’t have my kids, my work day slows down anywhere from 7 pm to 10 pm at night.”