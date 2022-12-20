Heather El Moussa is Ready to Head to Hospital for Baby’s Birth

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are ready to welcome their first baby together. The new HGTV host says her parenting class is complete, the hospital bag is packed, and Heather says she’s now fully ready if their baby boy decides to arrive a tad early — though her busy husband may need to alter his schedule a bit to make time for their new bundle of joy. Here’s what you need to know:
Heather El Moussa Says Parenting Class Built Her Confidence
Heather, a high-end Los Angeles real estate broker, has been so busy filming her two shows — Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas,” premiering in early 2023 — that she hasn’t had much time to get ready to welcome her first baby with Tarek, whom she married in 2021.
The couple announced in July that they were expecting and later learned at a lavish gender reveal party that they’re having a baby boy. This will be Tarek’s third child; he also has 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife and fellow HGTV host Christina Hall. The parents have 50/50 custody, and Heather has said she relishes her role as a “bonus mom” to both kids.
But readying for herself to parent her own child has taken a different kind of effort, from preparing the nursery to learning what to expect with a newborn. On December 18, Heather posted an Instagram update for fans, sharing that she now feels ready for whenever Baby El Moussa decides to make his debut.
“As the very end of my pregnancy nears I am in final prep going into 2023,” she wrote. “Hospital bag is ready.”
Several days ago, Heather shared in her Instagram Stories that she was beginning to feel different and wasn’t sure if she was having Braxton Hicks contractions — a tightening of the abdomen as the body prepares for birth — or if the baby was just shifting. She decided to do a birthing class to feel more knowledgeable about what she’s experiencing.
“I did my birthing class yesterday,” she wrote in her post. “For anyone like me that said nah I don’t need it I’m ready…. Wow I learned a lot. She came to my house so I felt more comfortable & in my own environment. Not sure about any of my mamas out there, but with their first baby, I swear the moment I felt a contraction I probably would’ve freaked out made Tarek stop whatever he was doing to take me to the hospital. She taught me some tricks to try before rushing to the hospital- so much information I did not know.”
Heather said that what she learned gave her confidence about the process and how to listen to her body.
“I feel even more ready and empowered to bring this boy into the world,” she wrote.
Heather El Moussa is Also Leaning on Her Parents For Support
Later in the day, Heather also shared a photo of herself with her mom and dad, who have been a great support system as she prepares to have her first child, she said.