HGTV Star Says ‘Real Housewives’ Reached Out to Join Their Show

Heather El Moussa has made her rounds in the reality television world, starting out on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” before joining her husband Tarek El Moussa on “The Flipping El Moussas” (and the upcoming “Flip Off”) on HGTV.

In a September 23 interview with Us Weekly, Heather shared that there was potential for her to join a third network when Bravo came calling. “Well, you know, [‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ team] may have reached out to me and I’m just too busy right now,” Heather told the outlet when asked if she thought about joining the iconic franchise. “It’s just not a good place in my life to do that.”

Tarek El Moussa Left the Door Open About a Future on RHOC

In the same interview, Tarek said “You just never know,” about the possibility of the El Moussas joining the Bravo family in the future, but Heather made it clear that she’s comfortable not being involved in such a dramatic reality show for the time being.

“I love being able to film [HGTV shows] with my husband and be drama-free, but drama is with the houses and now maybe [his ex-wife] Christina [Hall, on ‘The Flip Off’],” Heather said. “I like [being] drama free. ‘Selling Sunset’ was a lot for me, so it’s nice to be able to just enjoy what I’m doing.”

While they’re not rushing to join “The Real Housewives”, Tarek did confirm that the couple would not be leaving Orange County any time soon. “OC has everything,” Tarek told Us Weekly. “I lived here my entire life and I never plan on leaving. We have John Wayne Airport, which is the easiest airport. We have a baseball stadium, hockey stadium, amusement parks. … Every single thing that a family will want to do is here, so we’re never moving.”

Heather El Moussa Celebrates Step-Daughter Taylor’s Birthday

Heather and Tarek live in Orange County with their son Tristan and Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden (from his marriage to Hall). While Heather joined the El Moussa family in 2019, she quickly came to love Tarek’s children.

Heather shared a September 22 tribute post to Tarek’s oldest, Taylor, on her 14th birthday. “Tay, I can’t believe you are 14 today! It went too fast 😩 You have grown up to be such a beautiful, driven, sophisticated young lady. I love watching you with Tristan and I am so lucky that I get to have you as my beautiful bonus daughter, I’ve loved every moment with you. I love you so much, happy birthday sweet girl. 💗 🥳,” Heather wrote in her post, which was filled with photos of her and her step-daughter over the years.

While Christina commented, “🩷🩷🩷,” on Heather’s post, one fan shared that they had some initial confusion, as Heather’s post began with a photo of her and Taylor from back when Heather was pregnant with Tristan.

“Anyone else think it was a pregnancy announcement? 😂 Happy Birthday lady 🩷,” the user commented.

Tarek and Heather previously opened up about the idea of having more children while she was pregnant with Tristan. Heather told Access Hollywood in January 2023 that she and Tarek decided “If we decide to have another one, they just have to be back-to-back.” While plans could change, the couple have not announced a second pregnancy, so the El Moussa family may be complete for the time being.

READ NEXT: New Famous Faces Join ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6