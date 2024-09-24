Heather El Moussa Makes Statement After Leaving Show

HGTV star Heather El Moussa surprised fans when she revealed in January 2023 that she had not been asked to return for season 7 of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”, the realty reality TV show where she had been an OG cast member.

While El Moussa did end up appearing briefly on season 7, season 8 premiered on September 6, 2024, and is the first season without El Moussa in it at all. Heather opened up about her current perspective on the situation in a September 23 TikTok alongside her husband Tarek El Moussa.

“I was there from the pilot and helped build the show. So I did about 7 seasons, went on maternity leave, and then I was not asked to come back,” Heather told an off-screen interviewer. “But it’s fine, because now I’m filming.”

“It might be because she’s crushing HGTV with her husband now, ’cause we are working on two shows,” Tarek jumped in to add. “‘The Flipping El Moussas’ and the other one I’m sure you know about, ‘The Flip Off’ against my ex-wife Christina.”

“Yeah, so I’m very happy,” Heather said to wrap up. “I’m in a better place, and being able to be working with my husband, and we have our baby, we have the two other kids. I’m in a better place, so it’s better for my mental health to be honest.”

Heather El Moussa Calls ‘Selling Sunset’ ‘Toxic’

Heather previously shared some feelings about her time on “Selling Sunset” in an April 2023 interview for “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast”.

“With ‘Selling Sunset’, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else,” Heather said. “It was crazy. They just want more and more and more and you saw me on the show. I pretty much was level-headed almost the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone and I kept things pretty chill in my life.”

Heather went on to add that working on “Selling Sunset” was “very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, you know, number one. And they’ll kind of do anything.”

Fans Support Heather El Moussa Being Off ‘Selling Sunset’

Fans took to Heather’s TikTok comment section to share their support with the reality star as she looked back at her time on “Selling Sunset”.

“I’m sure it has everything to do with the fact that you made it clear you weren’t going to be caught up in all the drama. You’re better off!” one fan wrote.

“as much as i miss heather on the show, im really happy that she’s found her own path and is protecting her peace 💖,” another user added.

“Your not causing enough drama! 😂 You are such a wonderful person 👏 👏,” a third fan shared.

One fan even shared that they jumped ship after El Moussa stopped appearing on the Netflix series, writing, “You were my favorite on the show. I don’t watch it anymore anyways. Love your family and the happiness you built.”

