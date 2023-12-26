Fans Think Heather El Moussa Looks Just Like Stepdaughter Taylor in New Post

HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas” stars Heather and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first son, Tristan, on January 31, 2023. Now, the couple took to social media on December 25 to share family photos as they celebrated Tristan’s first Christmas, but he wasn’t the only El Moussa child that fans noticed in the photos.

“Merry Christmas from the El Moussa family ❤️ There’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning, looking around and feeling like you already have everything you could want. Family is truly everything – We hope you all get to slow down a little today to be with your loved ones! It’s Tristan’s first Christmas so we’ll definitely be soaking every moment in with our crazy little monsters 🥰,” Heather captioned the post.

Fans Notice a Resemblance in Heather El Moussa’s Family Photos

Besides Tristan, Heather and Tarek spent Christmas with Tarek’s two children from his previous marriage to HGTV star Christina Hall, Taylor (13) and Brayden (8). While they spent Christmas Eve with their mother (according to Christina own December 25 post), they went to their father’s house for Christmas day, and some fans took to Heather and Tarek’s comment section to share their shock at how much Taylor looked like her step-mom Heather in the group photos.

“what kind of magic is this? His Daughter looks like Heather. Merry Chritmas 🎄🤍,” one fan commented.

“Honestly your teenage daughter resembles Heather! Gorgeous,” another user wrote, with another fan replying, “I thought the exact same thing! Her Mom and Heather are both gorgeous women❤️.”

While a few fans saw the resemblance, others still thought Taylor looked like her mother Christina, with two user comments reading, “Taylor is gorgeous! Looks just like her mom,” and “Taylor is definitely her Mom, no question.” Some users were confused, however, if these comments were referring to Heather or Christina as Taylor’s mother, and users replied to clarify, with one comment reading, “heather isnt her mother. Just bonus mom.”

Regardless of who their children look like, fans could all agree that Christina, her husband Josh, Tarek, and Heather were all doing a great job raising the children together.

“Tay is beautiful inside and out . Your two boys are handsome . You two are doing a wonderful job of coparenting these children they are turning out to be great kids,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful family Tarek the kids are growing up fast! You deserve it for all you been through,” another user commented.

Heather El Moussa Celebrated Her 5th Christmas With Tarek & His Children

Heather and Tarek started dating in 2019 and got married in 2021, making this their fifth Christmas together. Heather shared a throwback post on December 19 showing a look at the family’s past five years together taking photos in matching pajama sets. “🤍 Can’t believe this is our 5th year of doing our matchy jammie tradition and the first year Tristan’s in the photo 🥹 Swipe through for some memories and some holiday spirit 🥰,” Heather wrote in her post’s caption.

The five photos serve as a walk down memory lane, with baby Tristan in the first photo with his family, then a photo without Tristan showing Heather around eight months pregnant with her son, then a photo with the family’s dog Bugz as a little puppy, and in the final two photos Bugz is also absent, and Taylor and Brayden appear much younger than they do in this year’s shot.

