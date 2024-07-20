Heather El Moussa Confuses Fans With Ultrasound Photo

HGTV star Heather El Moussa took to Instagram on July 18 to celebrate another month with her youngest son Tristan (with husband Tarek El Moussa). “GUESS WHAT!!!!!! 🧸🧸🧸 Tristan is almost a year and a half. Our sweet boy…. Time FLIES!! 😭😭 From belly to one year. Over a year of love, laughter, and endless memories with our precious little Tristan Bear (he’s 17 months now),” Heather captioned her post.

While the post included a montage of photos of Tristan through the first 12 months of his life, however fans took to the comment section with some confusion after Heather began the video with a shot of Tristan’s ultrasound before he was born.

“I thought this was a birth announcement,” one user wrote, with another adding, “Omg I saw the ultrasound photos and I was like what????”

Do Heather & Tarek El Moussa Want Another Child Together?

“Omg I was literally just about to be so mad at you for not telling me 😂 😂,” another user commented on Heather’s post, to which Heather responded, “😂 😂.”

“Thought this was an announcement, slightly disappointed 🙈 But happy year & a half!” another fan added.

Multiple users went on to suggest Heather and Tarek have another child, with commenters writing, “Time for a sibling!” and “He is adorable! 😍 Pretty sure he needs a younger sibling. You love children to much to be done!”

“Hes soooo cute! You should have another one so he has playmate! They will be close in age not far apart in age. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another fan added.

Tristan has two older half-siblings, Tarek’s children Taylor and Brayden from his marriage to former “Flip or Flop” co-host and fellow HGTV star Christina Hall.

Heather opened up about her and Tarek’s discussions surrounding having another child in a June 2024 Instagram Q&A. “We do have three kids. And Tristan’s an easy baby, you guys. I love everything about it. I love everything about being a mom, so it does make me want more kids, but then a lot of people have said you have one angel baby and the second one ends up being like a terror. So that would probably happen to me but you know what? Whatever. So I don’t know, we’ll see. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Heather & Tarek El Moussa Took a Break This Summer

In a shared July 9 post with Tarek, Heather gave fans a “life recap,” opening up about their time away from the busy pace of their lives. Heather wrote that, “we’ve had a lot of overwhelm and stress lately, so we decided to get out of town & go to the quiet mountains (where heather grew up) And decompress. We used DND 🎧 and airplane mode a lot. We needed a little reset and to have room to breathe and re focus. We don’t do this enough and really feel like it’s needed here and there. Life can be A LOT and it’s okay to take downtime to just breathe.”

The post was filled with photos of little Tristan with his parents and other family members, enjoying time outside while on vacation.

