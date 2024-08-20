HGTV Star Announces New Chapter: ‘Quieter Phase of My Life’

Eighteen months after welcoming her first child with longtime HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, fellow reality star Heather Rae El Moussa is loving being a wife and mom so much that she’s shifted her priorities and is “embracing a quieter phase of my life.”

Heather, 36, and Tarek, 42, who co-star on HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas,” share toddler Tristan, born in January 2023, and have 50/50 custody of Tarek’s two children with ex-wife Christina Hall — 13-year-old Taylor and Brayden, who turned nine on August 20.

A former cast member on Netflix’s high-drama real estate reality show “Selling Sunset,” Heather announced in an Instagram video on August 19, 2024, that she has sworn off drama, tightened her friendship circle, and is focusing her energy on her family — much to the delight of her fans.

Heather El Moussa Says She Only Has Time for People Who ‘Positively Contribute’ to Her Life

Heather posted a montage of video footage showing casual, candid moments of her with Tristan and Tarek as a popular TikTok and Instagram audio clip from the movie “Beautiful Boy” played in the background, with actor Steve Carrell saying to his young son in the film, “Do you know how much I love you? I love you more than everything.”

Over the video, Heather added text that said, “I’m embracing a quieter phase of my life. I’m not interested in drama or maintaining a large circle of friends. Whether you like me or not is irrelevant.”

She continued, “This chapter is focused on my husband, our family, and our happiness. If you don’t contribute positively to our lives, your presence is insignificant to me.”

Many fans and multiple friends applauded Heather’s declaration, including one person who wrote, “Very well said..its your life its your ig..do whatever you like that makes you happy. Life is too short 😀”

Someone else commented, “It’s so crazy how much your life changes In the most beautiful way possible once you become a mother. Watching yourself, your child ,and your family blossom is the most beautiful thing”

“I live this daily,” another person chimed in. “Took a long time to get there!”

Heather El Moussa Will Continue to Appear on HGTV Despite ‘Quieter Phase’

Though Heather is leaning into a “quieter phase” of her life, she’ll still appear on HGTV with two upcoming shows in the works. On August 19, the same she posted her video, she also shared behind-the-scenes footage of her and Tarek filming in a home they’re renovating for the second season of “The Flipping El Moussas.”

He posted photos from the shoot on Instagram and wrote, “House flips and cute pics 🛠️🤎 So excited to be almost done with season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas and back on your screen so soon!!”

The couple is also filming a new show, “The Flip Off,” with Hall, who is in the midst of a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall. Originally promoted as a renovation competition between the El Moussas and Halls, “The Flip Off” has continued filming without Josh but it’s not clear how the series, slated for a 2025 release, is being restructured in his absence.

Though Heather may be feeling more peaceful in her new chapter, Tarek acknowledged in his post that juggling both shows, his real estate investment business and family has been a bit stressful lately.

He wrote, “Life has been hectic with the toddler life, travels, filming 2 shows (one of them with my ex wife) who’s ready for that one?? 🤯 — Even though it can be hectic I’m enjoying every moment with my honey!”