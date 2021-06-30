Heather Rae Young Reveals if She Plans to Have Kids With Fiancé Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young is happy being a stepmom. The “Selling Sunset” star revealed on “Daily Pop” that she does not plan to have kids with fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

“Probably the number one question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family,” Young revealed on Instagram. However, she added, “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies lives and as of now I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more.”

El Moussa already shares daughter Taylor, 10 and son Brayden, 5, with his ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Haack. The 33-year-old revealed on “Daily Pop” that the kids are with them “50% of the time.”

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they’re mine. I wouldn’t be able to do it any other way,” she told host Justin Sylvester during the “Sip or Spill?” segment.

Young continued, “So right now, our household is frickin’ crazy: I’m filming TV shows, I’m raising kids, I’m building businesses. So right now, no.”

El Moussa and Young have been engaged since July 2020, meeting in July 2019.

Haack Sent Young Flowers for Mother’s Day

Taylor and Brayden’s mom and stepmom used Mother’s Day as an opportunity to celebrate each other.

According to People, Haack sent her children’s stepmom flowers for the holiday. Young revealed the photos in her Instagram Story, showing off a card that read, “To: Heather [heart]: Tay & Bray & Christina.”

The Netflix star reciprocated the sentiment, sending the “Christina on the Coast” star flowers on behalf of her elder children. She also shared the floral arrangement on Instagram, with a card that read, “Mom, Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever! We love you so much! Love, Tay & Bray.”

Haack also shares son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Young and El Moussa Celebrated Their Impending Nuptials With an Engagement Party

The couple met in July 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. To celebrate their impending nuptials, they hosted an engagement party in April 2021.

Young and her 39-year-old fiancé wanted an “intimate engagement party,” reported People. As El Moussa explained in his Instagram Story, “@Heatherraeyoung and I wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends.”

The outlet shared details of the celebration – revealing the couple hosted the party at Louie’s by the Bay in Newport Beach, California. People reported his children were there for the early portion of the festivities.

“When you find someone who makes you feel so loved, so safe, so comfortable being yourself and when that person feels like home… never let go,” Young wrote alongside photos from the party on Instagram. “My love forever, @therealtarekelmoussa… Flip my name already boy!!”

READ NEXT: Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Fixer Upper’ Sneak Peek