Heather Rae Young Teases Upcoming Wedding to Tarek El Moussa

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young, as the “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram to provide a sneak peek at her upcoming nuptials.

Young shared a photo with El Moussa with the caption, “Standing in the exact place we’ll have our first dance as husband and wife.”

And while the couple has not revealed their exact wedding date, she teased, “& the only thing I’ll say to you all is… it’s happening soon.”

The couple first met on July 4, 2019, getting engaged a year later. This glimpse at their big day comes just a month after Young and El Moussa revealed they scrapped all of their previous plans.

“I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything,” she wrote on Instagram in August 2020. “Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said ‘just kidding’ on them but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier.”

This will be Young’s first marriage, but El Moussa’s second. He was previously married to his “Flip or Flop” co-host, Christina Haack, and they share daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Star Christine Quinn Is Not Invited to Young & El Moussa’s Wedding

Young’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars will be in attendance when she walks down the aisle, except it seems for Christine Quinn. She hinted at Quinn’s exclusion while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at a bridal shower thrown by PETA.

“Well, they’re all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited,” she told the publication. “But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they’re all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding.”

The Netflix stars have a history of feuding, with Quinn telling Page Six in July 2020, “It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic. I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it.”

While the other “Selling Sunset” stars will attend, they will not be Young’s bridesmaids. She and El Moussa have forgone traditional wedding parities in favor of just her sister as the maid of honor and his best friend as the best man.

Young & El Moussa Are Having a Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Party

El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight, “We’re doing a co-ed bachelor, bachelorette party.”

“We get that there are traditions and that usually bachelor and bachelorette parties aren’t co-ed but we don’t really care about any of that,” the HGTV star elaborated on Instagram. “Heather and I know that we have the most fun when we’re together and we both have the same friends that we’d want to spend the weekend with and party with so we wanted to combine the two… Making our own traditions up as we go along.”

