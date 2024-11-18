HGTV Stars’ Dog Attacked During Weekend Walk: ‘We Are Traumatized’

Aquiet weekend walk turned scary for HGTV stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, who say another dog attacked their three-year-old pup, Bugz.

In an Instagram story posted on the evening of November 16, 2024, Heather shared a photo of the family’s black pug with a large blue cone around her head.

“Our sweet Bugzy girl was attacked this evening by a dog when we were on our walk,” she wrote over the photo and tagged Tarek, who shared her Story with his fans. “Thank goodness there were no puncture wounds, but she got banged up & hurt & scared 😢 We are all very traumatized. It happened so fast & out of nowhere. But she’s ok & that’s all that matters. ❤️”

Dog Attack Happened After Heather Rae El Moussa Posted Video From Beach Walk

Several hours before posting about the attack, Heather had shared a video in her Stories of a sunset on the beach as she walked. She frequently records and shares her family’s strolls near the ocean where they live in Newport Beach, California. The El Moussas haven’t provided any further details about the incident.

The couple adopted Bugz as a puppy in August 2021. They posted an Instagram video of them surprising his kids Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with first wife and fellow HGTV star Christina Haack, at their house.

“The kids have been gone all week and at first @heatherraeyoung and I played with the idea of surprising them with a puppy when they got back,” Tarek captioned the post, “but when we saw Bugz, we knew she had to be the newest member of the El Moussa family ♥️”

He continued, “It’s one of those moments where you know your kids will look back on it and remember it forever♥️ So- welcome to the family Bugz and I hope you’re all ready for some puppy content!! 😂”

In a separate video that Tarek posted at the time, he began teaching Brayden about his responsibilities with having a new dog.

Tarek could be seen telling his son, “This doggy? Your job is to protect her and make sure she’s safe and make sure no one hurts her, ok?”

Bugz Often Accompanies Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa on Their House Flips

Bugz has become a familiar face to the El Moussas’ fans, frequently appearing in family photos with them and their brood, which now also includes their two-year-old son Tristan. She even participated in the couple’s December 2021 wedding.

In January 2023, Heather shared on Instagram that Bugz often accompanies them as they flip houses for their HGTV show, “The Flipping El Moussas,” which will return for a second season in early 2025.

She wrote, “Bugz joins us on most of the flips we do, she’s our toughest critic 😆🤍 You can usually find Bugz feeling out how comfy the beds are by jumping on them, making herself at home by laying on top of the blankets, and testing out the pillows by trying to rip them apart 😂 🙈”

In another video posted in April, Heather held Bugz and let her happily run around a house they were about to list.