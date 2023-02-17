HGTV Reveals the Fate of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’

“Help! I Wrecked My House” fans can rejoice. HGTV and host Jasmine Roth announced in a joint Instagram post that the series was renewed for a fourth season.

The 38-year-old shared the news in a video while hiking in the snow with her husband Brett and their daughter Hazel, 2.

“Okay, so we are out for a little hike, walk situation and we had to pop in because we just got some big news,” she says in the clip. “We’re super excited, because we just heard that season 4 of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ is coming back to HGTV.”

The family of three then joined in cheering “Yay!”

“Help! I Wrecked My House” follows Roth and her team as they come to the rescue of do-it-yourselfers who are in over their heads. Season 4 is slated to premiere in fall 2023, Roth revealed in the caption.

“This might seem silly, but each time my show is renewed I still can’t believe it,” she added in her Instagram Story on February 16, 2023. “I work hard and I love what I do, and I’m just so blessed to be able to keep doing it.”

‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Seeks California Homeowners in Casting Call

Fans were quick to comment on Roth’s post, sharing in the celebration. But, following the news that her family is relocating to Utah for the winter, some questioned where the next season will be set.

“Now that you bought a house here in UTAH will you be doing help I wrecked my house here?” asked one follower.

In early February 2023, Roth announced on Instagram that she was selling her cabin getaway, “Hazel’s Cozy Cabin,” which she renovated on the show. As the “Rock the Block” winner explained, the family decided to move to Utah in search of snow that was not readily available in Southern California.

“In 2015 we purchased the ‘Tiny Mountain Home’ in Park City, Utah and at just 640 sq ft it has served our family well,” she wrote on Instagram. “Then last year, we also purchased ‘Hazel’s Cozy Cabin’ and after being on the cover of HGTV Magazine and having a hit HGTV special following the renovation, we feel compelled to follow our dreams and take our ‘mountain-ing’ to the next level.”

A few days later, Roth hinted on Instagram that her family was building a home.

The network has made no official announcement about where season 4 will film. But, according to a casting call Roth shared to her Instagram Story in November 2022, the show was searching for homeowners in Orange County and Los Angeles, California.

“We are in search of homes in Orange County & Los Angeles County that have 3-4 spaces in need of rescue with a budget of at least $50K for cosmetic or $100K for structural or layout changes, for home renovations,” the application read.

Jasmine Roth’s ‘Star Appeal’ on ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Attracts a Large Audience

Since the series debuted in 2020, it has continued to gain a following. HGTV reported in a press release that season 2 garnered 18 million viewers. The network later announced that 3.1 million viewers tuned into the season 3 premiere.

“Jasmine’s star appeal as a home renovation hero continues to attract a large audience to Help! I Wrecked My House,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch previously said in a press release. “Her expertise and enthusiasm can reassure anyone who’s suffered through a bad home improvement project and restore their confidence that even the worst situations can end with stunning results.”

