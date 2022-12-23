HGTV 2023 Dream Home Sweepstakes Begins

HGTV began releasing preview photos of their 2023 Dream Home last month, but starting today, December 23, 2022, at 9 am Eastern, the Dream Home sweepstakes is officially open!

Fans can go to HGTV’s website now (and every day for the next month-and-a-half) to enter for their chance to win the grand prize package that not only includes the HGTV Dream Home 2023 (located just outside of Denver in Morrison, Colorado) but also a $100,000 cash prize from Ally and a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The full prize package is valued at over $2.7 million.

According to the sweepstakes’ official site, the entry window will remain open until 5 pm Eastern on February 16, 2023, and entrants must be 21 years old or above by the December 23 start day in order to be eligible.

See more of the HGTV 2023 Dream Home below.

The HGTV 2023 Dream Home Has a Secret Room

The HGTV 2023 Dream Home in Morrison, Colorado was designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, who made a series of house tour videos for fans to look inside the home before entering the sweepstakes. In the videos, he shared some insight into his design process as well as some of his favorite areas and features of the house, which he calls, “my own modern take on classic Colorado style.”

When it comes to the living room’s decor, Flynn said, “I wanted the art to really bring in touches of Colorado”, and brought in paintings of different outdoor activities one can do in the area, as well as a custom piece.

“Colorado, and the Red Rocks area specifically, has a massive history of dinosaur fossils. So I had an artist paint a beautiful triptych of a dinosaur who’s gone out fly fishing, as many people do here in the state of Colorado,” Flynn says, showing off a large painting of a T-Rex skeleton with a fly fishing pole over its shoulder.

When it comes to the kitchen, Flynn said he wanted the room to feel extra large and to include tons of storage. He says the vaulted ceilings make the space feel even bigger than it is. The Dream Home is filled with high ceilings, windows, and skylights to maximize the natural light in the space.

“Hands down one of my favorite things about the entire house happens to be a secret that most people won’t even know exists,” Flynn says while moving to the back of the house, “At the end of the hallway, we have a hidden reading nook right behind these doors that double as bookshelves,” Flynn then reveals the two bookshelves he’s standing in front of swing open to reveal a small seating area in front of a massive picture window with a spectacular view of the property.

The HGTV 2023 Dream Home is Taking Advantage of the Colorado Weather

When it comes to the exterior of the HGTV 2023 Dream Home, designer Brian Patrick Flynn wanted to lean into Colorado weather. In another home tour video of the house’s exterior, Flynn takes viewers around the home’s covered outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and lounge area.

“The sound is really relaxing when you’re here in person,” Flynn says of the water feature, a waterfall over a small pond of water. Flynn calls this feature “probably the coolest thing in the entire house”.

Flynn has incorporated seating all around the house, both in the outdoor kitchen and lounge area, and on back deck on the other side of the house, which Flynn says gets a great view of wildlife on the property, especially deer.

