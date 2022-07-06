How To Appear On HGTV: Producers Now Casting Shows in Multiple Cities

Ever wished your favorite HGTV hosts would show up at your door and whip your house into shape just like they do on TV? Being selected to appear on one of its hit shows requires being in the right place, at the right time, with the right budget — and also knowing the right ways to apply.

While working closely with network executives, companies that specialize in producing unscripted series, like High Noon Entertainment and Big Coat Media, are responsible for developing, casting, and filming most of the programs that air on HGTV. They periodically issue casting calls for upcoming seasons, and there are currently multiple opportunities available across the U.S.

Most HGTV Casting Calls Have Specific Locations, Budgets & Home Requirements

Producers are casting for HGTV shows across the U.S. in 2022, looking for current and future homeowners who are open to having their renovation adventures filmed for TV. Read on to review current opportunities and how to apply.

“Unsellable Houses:” The third season of this huge hit for HGTV premiered on April 12. Viewers follow twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis as they redesign houses in the Pacific Northwest for sellers who have struggled to sell their homes. If you’re in the same boat and live within an hour of Snohomish, Wash., fill out this casting application. There’s no budget requirement because the sisters pay for renovations and then take a cut of the profit once the home is sold.

“Fix My Frankenhouse:” In April, HGTV announced six new shows that will join the channel’s lineup in 2022 and 2023, including “Fix My Frankenhouse,” according to an April 2022 article on Boston.com. The show stars married couple Denese and Mike Butler, working with their master carpenter dads to renovate scary, nonsensical properties. Show producers are looking for people who live within an hour of Stoughton, Mass., in homes with mismatched architectural styles throughout. To be considered, homeowners must secure a minimum renovation budget of $120,000 and fill out this casting application.

“Houses With History:” Another newcomer to the HGTV lineup, this show focuses on refurbishing historic or Colonial homes near Plymouth, Mass., according to a January 2022 article in The Patriot-Ledger. The show features designer Jen MacDonald, her husband (and historian) Mike Lemieux, and carpenter Rich Soares restoring five to six rooms per house, typically for at least $125,000. Featured homes must have been built before 1900; in fact, the oldest house they renovated during the first season was built in 1666. If you have a South Shore home that fits the bill, fill out this 52-question application.

“Love It or List It:” This longtime fan favorite, starring designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin, is casting homeowners in the greater Raleigh-Durham, N.C., area who are open to renovating their current home while looking at other properties they might choose to move into. According to Country Living magazine, production company Big Coat Media will only consider applicants with a renovation budget of at least $50,000 who fill out the casting form completely.

“Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”: Producers at High Noon Entertainment are looking for homeowners within 30 minutes of San Antonio, Texas, who would rather renovate than move from their unique but dysfunctional homes. HGTV just finished airing the first season of this show with host Kim Wolfe. Applicants must have an existing renovation budget of $75,000 and be willing to vacate their home during renovations. To share your story and your house, fill out this casting application.

“My Lottery Dream Home:” The first requirement for appearing on this show, hosted by longtime HGTV personality David Bromstad, is to win enough money that you can upgrade to a new home. If that’s your situation, HGTV’s casting team suggests emailing producers at mylotterydreamhome@beyondusa.com or calling them at (424) 345-4132 with details on your story.

“Bargain Block:” First-time homebuyers who live within 30 miles of Detroit, Mich., have a chance to purchase a run-down house that will be affordably renovated by the “Bargain Block” team. Applicants must have an existing renovation budget of at least $10,000, be willing to help the team with remodeling tasks, and be able to relocate during the project. To apply for the show, fill out this application.

“Property Brothers: Forever Home:” Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are filming this Emmy-nominated program in Los Angeles with families eager to turn their houses into their “forever” homes. Qualified homeowners must have a renovation budget of at least $120,000 and be willing to move out for six to eight weeks while remodeling is completed. If you’re interested, check out more details and fill out the application.

“House Hunters:” HGTV’s longest-running program, with over 200 seasons aired, is accepting applications from home buyers across the U.S. who are actively looking for a new place to call home. The show’s casting team at Pie Town Productions suggests providing unique details about yourself and your house hunting experience on the application. There is a separate application for real estate agents interested in being featured if the show films in their city.

People Featured on HGTV Say Appearing on Shows Also Requires Patience

When it comes to appearing on HGTV shows, location and a healthy budget are important, but plenty of patience is priceless. Though renovations might happen across the span of a few weeks, waiting for your turn in the spotlight and actual filming may take longer than expected.

Leslie Remy, a real estate agent featured on “House Hunters,” told The Dallas Morning News in 2018 that the amount of time it took to film a half-hour show surprised her. “We spent close to eight hours filming one house of the three homes the couple will see,” Remy said. “It’s a 30-minute show; that’ll probably be less than 10 minutes on TV.”

She told the newspaper the production crew wants to get “the perfect shot,” which can require multiple takes. Remy estimated the couple she was helping had to repeat their lines an average of four times.

“It’s not scripted, so the couple is saying how they really feel about it and their opinions on the home,” she said. “To get the perfect shot, they have to continue to repeat their opinion over and over again. There were at least four good shots of each room or of each scene.”

Elizabeth Newcamp wrote about her experience appearing on “House Hunters International” in a 2019 exposé for Slate, including a look at how time-consuming the process was. After filling out the application, she and her husband had to conduct virtual interviews with producers and film footage of their home at the time using their iPhones. Once they were selected to appear on the show, Newcamp wrote, it was months before they received any more details or instructions. Eventually, they filmed for five straight days in the Netherlands and were paid a flat fee of $1,500 for their time.