HGTV Host Recovering After Nerve Surgery

HGTV’s “Flip to a Million” host Jonathan Wrobel has issued an apology to fans and followers alike as he prepares to be difficult to contact in the coming days.

“Just had nerve surgery, I will be decommissioned for next few days,” Wrobel wrote in an Instagram story, “Sorry in advance if I’m unreachable.”

While the specific details surrounding Wrobel’s surgery remain unclear, the recovery process is off to a good start, as the television host was pictured at home on a couch with his left arm bandaged up in the Instagram story.

Will ‘Flip to a Million’ Return for Season 2?

“Flip to a Million” saw two couples, Jonathan and his wife Danielle Wrobel and fellow hosts EJ and Jason Williams, each be given $1,000 in starting funds and tasked to turn that into a $1 Million sale by the end of six months by flipping homes in the Dallas, Texas area. HGTV star Alison Victoria narrated the series.

While both couples accepted the challenges and worked hard to complete it despite their ups and downs over the course of the show’s first season, the fate of the series remains unclear. HGTV has yet to announce if “Flip to a Million” will be renewed, however Jonathan Wrobel still shared some parting words for the series in the Fall of 2022 as the first season wrapped up.

“What an amazing trip the show has been for @daniellewrobel and I. We have made so many friends and memories from filming this show. I’m so glad we connected with @ultimate_ej and @jwilldevelop as well you guys are amazing!! The countless messages of support that we have received from fans has been one of the most rewarding parts so far!” Jonathan wrote on Instagram. His co-star EJ Williams responded, writing, “So glad we connected too! Continued blessings to you guys❤️”.

Fans are mixed on whether or not they’d like to see “Flip to a Million” return, with many saying the story is complete with season one. In a thread on Reddit, many viewers chimed in with their opinions.

“I’d be very surprised if there’s a season 2 unless they rethink the show. Overall I enjoyed the series because I felt it was really realistic. A lot people get in over their head when it comes to flipping homes,” the post’s author wrote.

“Concept was poorly executed. Could have been a real banger for HGTV if done right. ‘Finale’ was absolutely terrible. Last 15 minutes of the show felt obnoxiously rushed,” one commenter replied.

Jonathan & Danielle Wrobel Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

The holiday season is a busy time for Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel. In addition to celebrating Hanukkah with their family and ringing in the new year, the end of December also marks the Wrobels’ wedding anniversary.

This past year, Jonathan and Danielle were celebrating eight years of marriage, and Danielle shared a clip of her phone’s camera roll filled with wedding pictures to Instagram, writing, “8 years today I married the love of my life @jonathan_wrobel ❤️”. The photo set featured in the screen recording includes selfies of the happy couple, Danielle in her dress and with her bridal party, and other memories from their wedding day.

