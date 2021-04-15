HGTV Orders 43 New Episodes of Three Popular Shows

Fans who watch HGTV for real estate sales, fantastic home transformations, and friendly competition will be excited to learn that 43 new episodes of popular shows will air later in 2021.

According to an HGTV press release, the new shows included in the order are:

Eighteen one-hour-long episodes of Love It or List It , with Hilary Farr and David Visentin.

Thirteen episodes of Vacation House Rules with Scott McGillivary.

Twelve 30-minutes episodes of Selling the Big Easy with Brittany Picolo-Ramos.

HGTV president Jane Latman had this say about the new content:

Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home. Hilary Farr, David Visentin, Scott McGillivray and Brittany Picolo-Ramos are quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired. This latest show order is one of many that will ensure more fresh content on HGTV in 2021.

Take a look below for the series details.

Love It or List It

Love It or List It is one of the most popular HGTV series of all time. First airing in 2008, designer Farr and real estate agent Visentin have appeared in 198 episodes to date.

The structure of the show has remained consistent since it first aired. A family or couple welcomes Farr and Visentin into their home; one party wishes to renovate the house while the other desires to move to something more befitting their current needs.

Farr takes on the task of redesigning specific spaces in the home according to the homeowner’s wishes.

While Visentin uses his real estate know-how to locate a listing that will not only meet the family’s needs but budget as well, he attempts to convince them to sell their current property and buy the new home.

After seeing Farr’s renovations and viewing various new homes with Visentin, the homeowners decide to “Love It or List It.”

Vacation House Rules

Vacation House Rules stars contractor and real estate expert McGillivray.

McGillivray walks homeowners through how to get the most value out of their vacation properties. He gives expert advice on how to redesign neglected spaces and turn them into a marketable income property.

According to TV Over Mind, the show was initially made for HGTV Canada but quickly became a fan favorite and was moved to HGTV’s US network.

With the addition of the second season, it appears the show is just as popular in the US as well.

Selling the Big Easy

Selling the Big Easy follows Picolo-Ramos and her team as they help families find the perfect high-end home that also embodies New Orleans’ history. The real estate agent also helps her clients prepare to move by staging and listing the current home.

Picolo-Ramos was happy to share the news of the show’s renewal on Instagram:

“We are still on cloud nine after being able to announce to y’all the good news about season 2 of Selling the Big Easy!!!” Picolo-Ramos writes, “🌟 Thank y’all for all the kind words and the excitement! We can’t wait to show y’all what we’ve been cooking up!! 🤍

All three shows can be currently be found on the HGTV network or streamed on Discovery+.