HGTV Helps Pay For ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ Renovations

HGTV is always looking for new homeowners to feature as the subjects of their shows. Whether buying, selling, or renovating homes, HGTV hosts are never in low demand for homes to film in, and families to showcase on screens. In a November 21 Instagram story, Jasmine Roth reached out to fans, asking for anybody interested to apply for a spot on the fourth season of “HELP! I Wrecked My House”.

“We’re starting to think about another season of ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’. So if you’re interested, now is the time to apply,” Roth wrote, including a link to the “HELP! I Wrecked My House” casting application.

While season three of “HELP! I Wrecked My House” finished airing at the beginning of the month, HGTV has yet to officially announce a season four renewal.

Jasmine Roth Shares Casting Call for New Season

The “HELP! I Wrecked My House” casting application is available to the public and is through a Google Form.

The application says the production team is “in search of homes in Orange County & Los Angeles County that have 3-4 spaces in need of rescue with a budget of at least $80K plus, for home renovations. Let our team help turn your renovation frustration into the home you’ve dreamt of!”

Despite the minimum required budget of $80,000 for homeowners, the application also notes that HGTV does help families with their renovations, writing, “Production will contribute a financial portion to the homeowner’s overall renovation budget.” No contribution amount was listed.

There are some strict qualifying factors in order to be considered for “HELP! I Wrecked My House”. Homeowners must be local to the Los Angeles/Orange County areas, have at least $80,000 to spend on the renovation, and vacate their homes for 7-10 weeks during renovation at their own expense.

The Minimum Renovation Price Has Increased for “HELP! I Wrecked My House”

The minimum renovation budget required to apply for “HELP! I Wrecked My House” has gone up in the past year. Jasmine Roth previously reached out to fans asking for applications ahead of the show’s third season on Instagram. At the time, her post only called for a minimum budget of $75,000, as opposed to this year’s $80,000 budget.

A $5,000 increase is not out of the blue given the increased inflation over the last year in addition to ongoing supply chain issues over the past few years, and this increase has been seen on other programs as well.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are currently casting for “Property Brothers: Forever Home” in Los Angeles, and while they call for renovation budgets of at least $180,000, their application also notes the following:

Residential renovation costs are at an all time high, and the construction industry as a whole has seen unprecedented increases to both product and labor costs – in part due to the ongoing pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the average ‘Forever Home’ renovation cost anywhere from $100k-$175k, but in 2022 these same projects have been quoted as $200k-$250k. We want to make sure our families are aware of this new reality before making the exciting (but big) decision to renovate their forever homes.

Roth’s casting call does not include any explicit indication that prices may be higher than anticipated, however if the increases in product and labor costs that the Scott brothers’ posting persist, homeowners should inquire further to be certain.

