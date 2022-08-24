HGTV Power Couple Receives Huge Honor: ‘We’re Just Getting Started!’

HGTV‘s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have a new holiday to celebrate each year. In a special ceremony, elected representatives from Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, officially named a whole day after the co-hosts of “Married To Real Estate.”

Here’s what you need to know about the special honor and power couple…

Sherrod & Jackson Honored for Being ‘Pillars’ in Community

At a special outdoor ceremony, County Commissioner Natalie Hall, who represents the city of Atlanta, shared a formal proclamation naming August 23, 2022, Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Day in Fulton County. The honor was bestowed upon the couple for their impact on the local real estate community over the last decade. Sherrod shared photos on Instagram shortly after the event, sharing “a BIG THING happened to Mike and I today.”

After sharing details of the event, the real estate powerhouse wrote, “Mike and I moved to ATL a little over a decade ago. We started multiple businesses and have filmed 3 tv shows here highlighting Atlanta real estate. We are proud to call Atlanta home and were beyond proud to receive this honor in front of our girls. My heart is full and GRATITUDE is the word of the day. Believe it or not, we are just getting started!”

The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness the recognition their parents were receiving for years of hard work.

In a separate post, Jackson thanked everyone who’s supported their dreams over the years, and wrote about how far they’d each come in their lives.

“A young man from Hempstead Long Island and young lady from Philly have a day in Fulton County GA dedicated to them,” he wrote. “To be recognized for just being you is a fulfilling feeling.”

‘Married To Real Estate’ to Return for Season 2

For years, former radio show host Sherrod was the one HGTV star in the family, hosting “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins,” with occasional guest appearances by her husband, who’s a contractor and DJ.

During the pandemic, they decided to start filming themselves for an at-home web series to lift people’s spirits and make them laugh. The show got such a positive reaction that they pitched the idea it to HGTV, which turned it into “Married To Real Estate.” The show debuted on January 13, 2022. The power couple also appeared on and won “Rock The Block” in the spring, competing against fellow HGTV stars.

In June, the network announced that it has ordered a second season of 12 new one-hour episodes of “Married To Real Estate,” which will air in early 2023.

In the meantime, Sherrod also keeps busy as CEO of Atlanta-based Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group, while Jackson juggles his love of DJing, building and real estate. The couple has become fixtures at major entertainment and social events, especially in the Atlanta metro area, and continue to film their own social media videos with fun moments and deep talks about relationships and money.