Renewed! HGTV Flips For New Show, Ordering Second Season

It’s no surprise that HGTV viewers love a good house flip; the jaw-dropping transformations and potential profits are a big draw. But the way real estate broker Page Turner puts a new spin on an old process caught the network’s eye — and now execs are asking for more.

On “Fix My Flip,” which premiered on March 10, 2022, Turner works with homeowners in Southern California who have already begun investing their money, time, and resources into flipping a house — but with little luck. Turner swoops in like a fairy godmother, offering to take over the renovations and transform their space — and their budgets.

After flipping over 100 houses herself, Turner knows the recipe for success and has money to infuse into other peoples’ projects, negotiating investment partnerships with failing flippers so she’ll earn a percentage of their profits after their flipped homes sell.

Turner Says House Flipping is Much Harder Than It Seems

The first season of “Fix My Flip” aired from March to May 2022. In an exclusive interview with Heavy before the season started, Turner said many people think flipping a home will be easier than it really is.

“It is a business, so I really want people to know and prepare for it as such,” she said. “It’s not easy money. It’s not a side hustle and it’s not part-time. This is something you have to give your life to and your passion to and then it will work out for you. But first, understand that it is a business.”

Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development for HGTV, said in a press release that there’s good reason the show did well in the ratings.

“It’s easy to empathize with people who have tried everything and feel their relief to see Page arrive with a plan and a financial offer to help them succeed,” she said.

“Fix My Flip” is Turner’s First Solo Show on HGTV

Turner first appeared on HGTV as co-host of “Flip or Flop Nashville” and was a guest judge on the second season of “Rock The Block,” but “Fix My Flip” is her first solo show on the network. At the end of the first season, she posted a video of herself, telling her crew and producers on-set just how much she appreciates their hard work and faith in the show.

“Thank you guys so much for just believing in this show,” she said, “and totally bringing this vision to life. I’m just so blessed to have you guys show up deal with all of this every day.”

She added with a laugh, “I’ve only been on two crews, but this is the best crew ever!”

The eight-episode, second season of “Fix My Flip” is slated to air in 2023.