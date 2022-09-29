HGTV Renews 2 Freshman Series

Two of HGTV’s breakout hits are returning for second seasons. The network announced the renewal of “Building Roots” and “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” for a combined 16 new episodes.

“‘Building Roots’ and ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’ performed well right out of the gate,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala said in a press release. “Their success contributed to the more than 50 million viewers who tuned in to HGTV in the second quarter, confirming that we should order more episodes of these series for next year’s programming slate.”

Their sophomore seasons are set to premiere in 2023.

‘Building Roots’ Stars Colorado-Based Couple Ben & Cristi Dozier

“Building Roots,” which premiered in November 2021, stars Colorado-based couple Ben and Cristi Dozier as they renovate homes around their community of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

The married duo “takes on boundary-pushing projects as they turn basic Colorado homes into one-of-a-kind spaces,” according to the series description. “Their passion for doing the impossible drives them to help clients plant roots and discover what it means to be home.”

After a successful freshman outing, which HGTV reported drew in 14.7 million viewers, the series is slated to return for eight hour-long episodes.

Ahead of the series premiere, Cristi took to Instagram to reflect on the show’s creation. She revealed the couple had been approached over the years, but it never went anywhere.

Then, a few years ago, they received an email that led to a phone call. For the first time, “It was warm & welcoming & curious & conversation just seemed natural.” The parents of four filmed a sizzle reel and eventually flew to New York for further interviews. Obviously, the sizzle reel was picked up for series.

“The entire process with the extended team involved in creating this fully clothed tv show situation has been an extension of those first conversations on the phone. Warm, welcoming, curious & conversational,” Cristi wrote in April 2021. “It’s been a good story & one that is continuing even further into a series. I’ve always been more of a behind the scenes person but my husband continually pulls me out of my comfort zone towards risk & adventure. And here we are.”

‘Survivor’ Winner Kim Wolfe Returns for Season 2 of ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’

“Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe and her husband Bryan are coming back for eight, hour-long episodes of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” The San Antonio-based designer won “Survivor: One World” in 2012.

The duo garnered 15.2 million viewers during their first season, which premiered in March 2022. Kim seemingly confirmed a renewal in August 2022 when she announced the show was casting on Instagram.

As HGTV announced, “During each episode, Kim helps clients who feel stuck with dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential finally fall in love with their reinvented dream home.”

Ahead of the season 1 finale, Kim reflected on her time on reality television in an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe tonight is the last episode of, ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’” the mother of three captioned a photo alongside Bryan. “I remember watching back the episodes of Survivor, and being mind blown that every 1 hour episode ( 47 minutes after commercials) equaled 3 mostly miserable days of sitting in the sand in my underwear. This has been wilder to see an entire home renovation fly by every week ( thankfully I get pants).”

