HGTV Show Earns Awards Recognition

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” has been announced as one of the nominees at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles on May 13, 2023 in New York City. “Bargain Block” is the only HGTV program being recognized by the organization, being nominated in the category of “Outstanding Reality Program” alongside Bravo’s “Family Karma” and “Southern Hospitality”, as well as Freeform’s “The Come Up”, Discovery+’s “Generation Drag” and “Trixie Motel”, Netflix’s “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”, E!’s “Mathis Family Matters”, Paramount+’s “The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans”, and HBO’s “We’re Here”. For the first year, a separate category was created specifically for reality competition series.

The nominees were announced yesterday, January 19, by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 contestants Sasha Colby and Salina Estitties, on the GLAAD YouTube channel.

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas React to Their Nomination

“Bargain Block” hosts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas were both very excited for the GLAAD nomination, which they received while “full swing into demo and trash removal on set of #BargainBlock season 3”.

“Never thought we’d be nominated for anything like that! Thanks to the crew, the producers, our construction crews, and our team at @ninedesignandhomes all coming together and making the best show possible! ❤️” Thomas wrote in an Instagram caption.

Bynum also shared his thoughts on the nomination, calling it, “A dream I never saw coming.”

The show’s resident real estate expert Shea Whitfield joined the couple in sharing a celebratory Instagram post of her own. Whitfield included different photos of as many cast and crew members as she was able, writing, “Uber EXCITED to learn that thee AMAZING Show that I’m a part of, @BargainBlock has just been nominated for a @GLAAD Award! I knew today would be a good one, felt it in my bones.”

Different HGTV hosts found their way into the trio’s comments sections to congratulate them, with “Fixer to Fabulous” host Jenny Marrs writing, “Amazing!! Congrats you two!❤️👏” on Thomas’s post, and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington commenting “🔥” on Whitfield’s.

‘Bargain Block’ Returns for Season 3 This Summer

Although Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are reveling in their GLAAD Award nomination, they may not have a lot of time to celebrate, as the couple is busy filming the third season of their hit show, which was renewed in November 2022. The 10-episode season is expected to premiere in the Summer of 2023. The third season began filming before the new year, however, as the hosts started sharing behind-the-scenes photos on their “Bargain Block” Instagram page.

HGTV executive Loren Ruch spoke to the show’s success and popularity in a press release for the show’s renewal, saying, “Keith, Evan and Shea’s passion for revitalizing homes in Detroit shines in every episode as they turn forgotten properties into uniquely beautiful homes that feature Evan’s craftsmanship and Keith’s remarkable custom art and design style. They’re on a mission to improve more neighborhoods and we’ll help them get there with this new 10-episode order.”

Fans who can’t wait until the Summer can catch up on old episodes of “Bargain Block” now on Discovery+.

