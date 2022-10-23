HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Announces New Podcast ‘Mina AF’

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk’s spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business” just finished airing, and the host and designer has hit the ground running on her next project, a podcast.

Starsiak Hawk announced in an October 21 Instagram story that she is about to record the first two episodes of her new podcast, and announced that she had landed on a name for the show, “Mina AF”. The first two guests on the show are her plastic surgeon, Dr. Peter Koltz, and her husband, Steve Hawk.

Hawk also added a link where fans can leave audio questions for the host to play and answer live on the podcast. Fans can also pre-record their questions and upload the audio files to this website.

“It’s a fun platform where I can hear your voice, I can hear the question,” Starsiak Hawk said, “and that’s going to be the way the whole podcast is set up.”

In an October 22 story, Starsiak told fans not to hold back on their questions, posting a photo of her post-plastic surgery, writing “I’ve gotten all the ‘normal’ questions. What’s the one you wanna ask that you’re unsure if you can, that might offend, that might feel silly… Ask it anyways.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an Advocate for Plastic Surgery

Mina Starsiak Hawk had a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast implants in late 2020 after her children, Jack (4) and Charlie (2), were born. These series of procedures are often referred to as a “mommy makeover”, and Starsiak Hawk said she got the procedures to feel more confident in her body, after developing diastasis recti during the pregnancies, a condition which separates the ab muscles. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “the separation can make a person’s belly stick out or bulge months or years postpartum.”

The host opted for the surgeries because after trying regular exercise, she “just didn’t feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids.”

Starsiak Hawk is very pleased with the results of her surgery, and recommends anybody with the opportunity to undergo these types of procedures do so if it means gaining (or, in her case, regaining) confidence, telling Us Weekly, “Do what makes YOU feel good. It’s ok to be selfish sometimes. Whether it’s surgery or a push-up bra or eyelash extensions, Spanx, a spray tan — get it. Whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Will Talk to Her Husband About Grief

Mina Starsiak Hawk said in an October 22 Instagram story that her husband Steve Hawk will “likely be a recurring guest” on “Mina AF”, however for their first episode together, the conversation will focus on the grief and loss Steve experienced during the couple’s first five years together.

Mina writes, “[Steve’s] best friend, parents, and sister all left our worlds in quick succession and they are all still very much open wounds.” The host hopes that sharing their story will provide hope for fans who may be going through something similar.

According to Distractify, Steve’s parents, Richard and Sally Hawk, passed away within months of each other in 2018, and his sister Stefanie passed away in 2020.

The first episodes of “Mina AF” are set to record this weekend, though a premiere date for the podcast has yet to be announced.

