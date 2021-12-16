‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr Reveals Secret Health Battle

Known for her role on HGTV’s “Love It or List It,” Hilary Farr is now opening up about her years-long battle with breast cancer. She detailed her treatments, including undergoing three surgeries, in an interview with People.

She told the magazine that she hopes to help others with her story. “Fear of breast cancer stops a lot of women from getting checked. But as terrifying as it is, you face it,” Farr said.

Though the interior designer would not suggest others battle the illness alone. “Thinking that you should keep it a secret or just power through doesn’t help and it doesn’t heal,” she added. “If I can change that for one person, then that’s enough.”

Here is what you need to know:

Farr Discovered a Lump in a 2012 Mammogram

It all started with a routine mammogram in 2012. According to People, doctors found “a suspicious lump” that proved to be precancerous following a lumpectomy. “I felt so much relief,” the 70-year-old told People. “I moved on.”

That relief would prove to be short-lived. While filming in Raleigh, North Carolina, Farr underwent a mammogram that revealed she had invasive breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, invasive breast cancer is “​​Cancer that has spread from where it began in the breast to surrounding normal tissue.”

Farr had a second lumpectomy. She explained to People that following the procedure, “I was signed off by the medical oncologist saying, ‘You’re done. You’re fine. Off you go.’”

She learned a couple of months later that she should have received radiation following the procedure to “destroy any remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of recurrence,” the publication reported.

“I was terrified, because I knew I had a very small window,” Farr said. She added, “I felt absolute fury that someone could be so flippantly wrong. I could have been dead.” Farr revealed she filed a complaint and he retired a year later.

Farr “began a 28-day course of radiation” in March 2015, according to People. Just seven months later, Farr underwent her third lumpectomy for what proved to be another precancerous tumor.

She is now in remission.

Farr to Star in Solo Series ‘Tough Love’

Farr can next be seen in the upcoming series: “Tough Love with Hilary Farr.”

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” she said in a sneak peek. “I’m Hilary Farr. Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. I’m a bit short on the sugar. Are you ready for some tough love?”

In her first solo show, HGTV announced Farr will help “families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love.”

As she wrote on Instagram in November 2021, “Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

“Tough Love with Hilary Farr” will premiere on December 20, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. Central time. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

