HGTV Announces Premiere of ‘Love It or List It’ 4-Week Event

Designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin face off in a new season of HGTV’s “Love It or List It.” According to an on-air preview, the four-week event premieres on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9 p.m Eastern and Pacific times, 8 p.m. Central time.

As the trailer teases, “The competition for real estate dominance continues.”

The duo step in to help “fed-up homeowners” decide if their house just needs a facelift or if it is time to move on, according to HGTV.com.

“In each hour-long episode Realtor David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr compete for the homeowners’ final decision to stay or go,” according to the series description. “David’s insider perspective on the real estate market helps target listings to prospective buyers, but Hilary is determined to show homeowners that, within their budget, she can transform their worn-out house into a castle they can love. If the owners decide to list it, Hilary’s hard work adds to the home’s resale value. It’s a tough decision either way. Which choice would you make?”

“Love It or List It” has become a hallmark of HGTV since its 2008 premiere. The network reported that the latest season garnered 18 million viewers.

Farr is successful more often, with the latest preview revealing she has won “152 Loves” while Visentin has won “101 Lists.”

“A new house makes sense,” Visentin declares in the clip. Farrs adds, “There’s nothing I can’t fix.”

Who Pays for the ‘Love It or List It’ Furniture?

“Love It or List It” provides a price breakdown throughout the episode, revealing the cost of renovations. But, as House Digest reported, that breakdown does not include the cost of furniture. So, who pays?

As the outlet explained, homeowners get to decide if they keep the new furniture or if they bring back some of their old pieces, presumably leaving the cost to them.

This would fall in line with other HGTV shows. “Home Town” host Erin Napier shared “insider info” in a 2017 Instagram post.

“‘Do they get to keep the furnishings?’” she wrote. “The homeowners’ budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep + the custom pieces @scotsman.co builds for each home and I like to use the homeowner’s own furnishings and objects as much as possible. For what’s left, we fill the houses with goods from all our favorite local shops around Laurel (tagged in the photo) and the homeowners get a catalogued binder of everything we use that shows the special price our shop owners offer if they would like to keep it. It’s a kind of ‘welcome to the neighborhood!’ from locals to these sweet new folks.”

Hilary Farr Will Return for New Episodes of ‘Tough Love’

Farr’s solo series “Tough Love” is set to return with 10 new episodes, HGTV announced in a press release. Season 2 is slated to premiere in fall 2023.

“Hilary employs her signature wit to banish homeowners’ indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs,” according to the series description. “As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary draws inspiration from her extensive design experience to develop creative solutions that get families’ lives back on track.”

The series premiered in December 2021 and became an instant favorite among HGTV fans. The network reported 16.1 million viewers tuned into its freshman series.

“Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell it like it is attitude,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for Tough Love with Hilary Farr will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work.”

