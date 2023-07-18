Hilary Farr Explains Social Media Absence

HGTV star Hilary Farr needs some time away. The “Love it or List it” co-host shared a July 18 video on Instagram explaining that she is about to take a break from social media, and let fans know what she’ll be up to during her time offline.

“Hey everyone, I am finally taking a vacation. I am off to Spain,” Farr explained, “[My dog] Suki’s going to stay here with those who love her, but for that little while I’m away, I’m not going to have my phone out, and I’m not going to be posting. So everybody, I hope that you have a wonderful next couple of weeks. I know I will.” Farr then put on a sun hat and took a sip of her nearby cocktail.

See Farr’s announcement video below.

Fans Offer Hilary Farr Vacation Suggestions

Farr’s fans and followers took to her comment section to share their well wishes as the HGTV host prepares to depart for Europe.

“Enjoy every minute!! Enjoying my ‘Love it or List it’ marathon. Your design process is amazing 🤩” one user commented.

“Good for you, enjoy. A social media break is so healthy in every respect” another fan added.

“Here in Spain right now. It’s HOT!!” one fan let Farr know.

“Enjoy some Flamenco in Barcelona! 💃🏻 💃🏻 💃🏻” a fourth user suggested.

Hilary Farr’s Dog Tore Her ACL

Farr’s dog Suki being left back at home with loved ones may have always been part of Farr’s vacation plans, but one added benefit to Suki staying back is that it will allow her to more quickly heal from her recent ACL surgery.

Farr first alluded to an issue with Suki’s back leg in a June 6 Instagram video, which featured her dog sitting on an outdoor bench swing with a harness strapped to her body. Many users expressed their concerns for Suki after seeing this video, and Farr replied to one fan in the comment section, saying that “Suki’s harness is to stabilize her hind leg, which is playing up and has not yet been in my opinion, correctly, diagnosed. I should know more tomorrow, but right now she’s limping and it takes the pressure off. I can lift her everywhere with the handles on that harness. 😍”

At the time, one fan wrote, “Is Suki ok? I used that exact Help ‘Em Up Harness on my dog after she had acl surgery,” on Farr’s post, prior to the host learning that Suki’s issue was with her ACL.

Three days later, on June 9, Farr shared that she had received the proper diagnosis, sharing a collage of photos of Suki chewing on a bone with the caption, “Happy weekend!! Even with a torn ACL, Suki is in good spirits. ☀️ 🌸 🐶 ✨ 🍉 🥂 🏖️ 💓”.

Weeks later, on July 3, Farr revealed that as part of Suki’s ACL injury recovery, she had to lay carpets down throughout her home, writing in the caption, “my house has been transformed into a hodge podge of rugs and anything with traction… It looks SO bad 🤦🏻‍♀️”.

