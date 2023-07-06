Hilary Farr’s Home Gets Transformation She Says Is ‘So Bad’

HGTV’s “Love It or List It” co-host Hilary Farr usually spends her time redesigning homes so that the homeowners choose to “Love it” and stay where they are, however now she has to convince herself to “Love it” after a home transformation that isn’t quite her style.

“Suki is recovering from an ACL injury and my house has been transformed into a hodge podge of rugs and anything with traction… It looks SO bad 🤦🏻‍♀️” Farr wrote in the caption of a July 4 Instagram video which brings viewers through her home and shows off the hallway filled with runner carpets between each rug-filled room on her main floor. Suki is Farr’s dog, which she adopted and had flown to her from India in Fall 2021. Suki can be seen lying down near one of the hallway carpets in Farr’s video.

Fans Praise Hilary Farr’s Style Sacrifice

“Here is how a fairly impeccably designed house looks when you have a big black labrador with a damaged ACL and so they have to have traction pathways to get them to and from the garden or anywhere else they need to go,” Hilary said from behind the camera during her video showing viewers all the carpets in her home.

Although her “hodge podge” of rugs is only a temporary change while Suki recovers from her surgery, Farr’s fans and followers took to her comment section to share encouraging messages with the design star.

“What a great pet parent you are! Suki is lucky to have you and it shows that you feel the same about her. I hope she heals soon – please give her a hug for me,” one user wrote.

“Now thats love! Suki lives there and u can remind anyone who has negative things to say about all the rugs that they do not!” another fan added.

“Poor Suki, feel better soon 🙏. I can sympathize Hilary, I love design and beautiful surroundings, but I love my fur babies even more. I have furniture covered with quilts and throws for protection,” a third user commented.

Hilary Farr’s House Was Featured on ‘Love It or List It’

Farr’s carpet transformation is not the first time she has taken viewers inside her home, as she played the roles of both designer and client in a Fall 2022 episode of “Love It or List It”.

During the episode, Farr took her co-host, realtor David Visentin, through the home she purchased without informing him first. After the initial tour, Farr got to work attempting to renovate the “tiny” home to feel bigger, including a fair share of demolition to combine multiple closed-off rooms into one open-concept living space. Farr ran into snafus throughout the episode when her basement began taking in water during the renovation.

While Farr worked on her own renovation, Visentin looked for alternative listings for his co-host in case he could tempt her to sell her renovated home as a flip and move in somewhere that was more ready to live. In the end, Farr decided to “Love It” and stick with her completed renovation rather than move to Visentin’s option, which was too far from the city for her liking.

READ NEXT: Mina Starsiak Hawk Brought to Tears Over Recent Life Changes