Hilary Farr’s Co-Star Left Upset Over New Show: REPORT

Love It or List It has been a mainstay on HGTV since its inception in 2008. Yet, new reports from The National Enquirer are putting its future in question as Hilary Farr embarks on her own show, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, according to Gossip Cop.

The outlet shared The Nation Enquirer’s claims that Farr’s co-host, David Visentin was left “blindsided.”

“Hilary’s new show is basically the same one she and David have been doing for years, with him edited out,” Gossip Cop reported a source saying. It added that he was “hurt and angry – especially because Love It or List It hasn’t been renewed yet.”

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Deadline reported Farr will continue in her current role when her new one launches. In fact, HGTV announced on April 8 that Love It or List It will return for 18 hour-long episodes.

As Farr quipped on Instagram, “I know you’re just going to LOVE IT.”

Love It or List It sees its hosts at odds – Visenti looks for a new house to better meet a family’s needs while Farr renovates their current home to achieve their goals. In the end, the families have to answer, “Are you going to love it or list it?”

The National Enquirer article is no longer online.

Farr Wrapped Filming on ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’

On Wednesday, Farr announced on Instagram that she had wrapped filming on Tough Love with Hilary Farr.

According to HGTV’s press release for the new show, “Hilary is ready to use her invaluable design expertise and life experience to help families facing unique life challenges that strain their homes and their relationships.”

“As a mother, business owner and life partner, I’ve been through my fair share of struggles and challenges,” the press release quotes the founder of Hilary Farr Designs. “I know that when life gets messy, having a home that is both beautiful and functional goes a long way toward alleviating stress. Developing creative solutions for living space challenges and using design to improve how families live together are my passions and they are the reasons I love being an interior designer.”

The series of eight hour-long episodes will premiere this fall.

HGTV Also Ordered New Episodes of ‘Vacation House Rules’ and ‘Selling the Big Easy’

Along with Love It or List It’s return, HGTV announced in a press release that it renewed Vacation House Rules for 13 new episodes and Selling the Big Easy for 12 new episodes.

As the network’s president, Jane Latman, said in the release, “Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home.”

She continued, “Hilary Farr, David Visentin, Scott McGillivray and Brittany Picolo-Ramos are quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired. This latest show order is one of many that will ensure more fresh content on HGTV in 2021.”

Love It or List It, Vacation House Rules and Selling the Big Easy can be watched on HGTV or streamed on Discovery+.

