Hilary Farr Explains Why She Left ‘Love It or List It’

HGTV star Hilary Farr surprised fans in early December when she announced her departure from “Love It or List It” after 17 seasons and 258 episodes. The network shared that they plan to continue on with the series with realtor David Visentin, but no news has been shared regarding the search for a new co-host.

In a December 18 interview with Vulture, Farr spoke candidly about her time on the show and what led her to want to step away after 12 years.

“It was becoming boring,” Farr told the outlet, “and I don’t want to be bored.”

Farr went on to add, “I’ve been doing the show for years and I have loved doing it. But in the last season, which we did in Canada, it just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It’s a very formulaic show.”

Hilary Farr Found ‘Tough Love’ More ‘Meaningful’ Than ‘Love It or List It’

Farr told Vulture that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to her decision to leave “Love It or List It”. Since she’s based in Canada, she said it became difficult to travel to film “Love It or List It” in Raleigh, North Carolina as well as her solo show, “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”, in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Doing [both shows] back-to-back, I realized how much more meaningful [‘Tough Love’] was to me because it was much more personal and driven by a true need. There was no competitiveness in it, there was no aggression or contentiousness, which is part of the formula of ‘Love It or List It’ because it is a competition, ultimately. That kind of show doesn’t always bring the best out in people, just by virtue of what it is.”

Farr mentioned that she has other projects in the works, including the second season of “Tough Love”, which she wrapped filming in November 2023. Farr shared a November 30 Instagram post to mark the end of filming featuring a group photo of her and her “Tough Love” production team. The network had a quick turnaround with the season two finale episode, which aired on December 10, just weeks after it wrapped. The network has yet to announce a renewal decision about “Tough Love” season three.

Although Farr described losing some of her passion for “Love It or List It”, she only had kind words about her co-host and the production team, telling the outlet, “I’ve always loved working with David and the actual work was great, but as you say, behind the scenes, the design, the difficulty, the supply-line issues, the delays … everybody was stressed, and it just felt different. It was taking up too much of my life and it was boring.”

Hilary Farr is Enjoying Time at Home

Amidst her “Love It or List It” departure news, Farr has been sharing photos of her time relaxing at home on social media. On December 3, the HGTV star shared a photo of her dog Suki alongside an Akita, writing, “Summer, the incredibly sweet Akita was our guest this weekend. Suki looks petite beside her!”

Farr spent Thanksgiving with Suki as well, sharing a November 23 post ahead of her departure news coming out. “Suki and I, headed on a boat to our Thanksgiving dinner, across the Lake from where I’m staying. It’s stunning !!”

READ NEXT: Page Turner Opens Up About Loss of Her ‘First Love’