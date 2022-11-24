HGTV Gift Guide: Sweet Holiday Deals from Your Favorite Stars

Whether you’ve got a huge HGTV fan on your gift list this holiday season or you simply want to treat yourself, your favorite home improvement stars may have just what you need. Here’s a 2022 holiday round-up of creative products and special deals from a variety of HGTV hosts. Happy shopping!

Save 30% on Ben & Erin Napier’s Wares

“Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier have created an empire in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi by partnering with several friends to build their Laurel Mercantile brand of products while revitalizing the town. In addition to Laurel Mercantile, which houses everything from kitchenware to apparel, there are multiple other brick-and-mortar shops in the small town, from the Scotsman Workshop to Erin’s new Scent Library.

Can’t make a quick trip to Laurel? Now worries! Everything in all of their shops is currently 30% off online, with the discount applied once you checkout. Across their stores, the Napiers offer a wide variety of American-made items that would fit in any of their “Home Town” house re-designs. Here are a few worth checking out…

Measure Once, Cuss Twice t-shirt from Ben’s Workshop | Price: $24.99

Big Ben’s Original Roast Ground Coffee with “Home Town” mug | Price: Coffee $15.99, Mug $22.99

Pancake Day candle from the Scent Library, commemorating the actual Pancake Day held in Laurel every year in early December | Price: starting at $11.99

Butcher block or cutting boards, handmade by Ben Napier and his friends in his workshop | Price: varies

‘Bargain Block’ Hosts to Give Shirts to First 25 Shoppers

Fans of Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” can meet them, as well as real estate broker Shea Hicks Whitfield, at their home design store, Nine Design + Homes, in Detroit on Black Friday. In fact, the first 25 visitors in line will receive a free Keith & Evan t-shirt — or you can just buy one online for $39.95. Here are some other items they’re offering this holiday season…

Original Art: In addition to renovating homes, Bynum keeps busy creating his own art. Now, some of his original artworks are ready to find new homes. Price ranges are $175 to $795.

“Bargain Block” & Nine Design Apparel: The “Bargain Block” guys also have wearable merch from hoodies to aprons reflecting their Nine design firm.

‘Good Bones’ Host Invites Fans to Meet-and-Greet

Mina Starsiak-Hawk of “Good Bones” fame has a bustling online business with her design company, Two Chicks & a Hammer, which she co-founded with her mom. The website includes lots of Christmas decor accessories, home decor, stocking stuffers, and Two Chicks and a Hammer shirts and hoodies.

For Black Friday, Mina and her team are giving a variety of discounts to shoppers. You’ll get $10 off purchases of $50, 15% off purchases of $100 and 20% off sitewide for purchases over $150.

Meanwhile, for those in the Indianapolis area, a $100 ticket to her two-day Warehouse Sale VIP Experience on December 2 will grant access to a giant space full of overstock items, decor and furniture from the latest season of “Good Bones,” and a meet-and-greet with Mina, MJ and Austin. In addition, guests will get to try Mina’s new beer, called Well Built Wheat.

‘Property Brothers’ Showcase Holiday Deals for Those Renovating Their Spaces

For those looking for deals on renovation materials, “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott have a wide array of products and partners celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 with sales. A recent newsletter from the twins’ team outlined some of the deals fans should be on the lookout for. Those include:

Scott Living Vanities are 20% off through November on Wayfair, Home Depot, and Lowes

Scott Living Self-Adhesive Wallpaper will be 35% off on Cyber Monday on WallPops

Scott Living Traditional Wallpaper will be 30% off on Cyber Monday at Brewster Home Fashions

If the Scott brothers’ designs don’t fit your style, you may also want to check out Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia website, which is offering 25% off all rugs, furniture, and wall art for anyone who inputs the code GRATEFUL this holiday weekend.