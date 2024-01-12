Holiday Plans ‘Didn’t Sit Well’ With Mina Starsiak Hawk Amid Rift With Family

HGTV’s “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about her tense Thanksgiving plans amidst her rift with multiple family members including her mother Karen E. Laine and brother Tad Starsiak. She explained in November 2023 that she planned on arriving early and helping prepare for Thanksgiving dinner at her father’s house, but to leave before the rest of the family arrived to avoid having a sitdown meal and pretending everything was alright.

Now, in a January 9 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast (recorded on December 29), the designer and businesswoman opened up about how she felt coming out of Thanksgiving and going into the Christmas holiday while still at odds with her family.

Mina Starsiak Hawk & Her Husband Steve Hawk Split Up on Christmas Eve

“There was a lot of [complicated feelings around the holidays], and we got the test round over Thanksgiving. And Thanksgiving really didn’t sit well with me,” Starsiak Hawk explained in her podcast. “[My husband] Steve [Hawk] and I didn’t end up doing Thanksgiving with the whole family because I [was in a place where] I felt like the fallout from not being there was going to be more manageable than the bad feelings I would get from being there and sitting at a table and pretending everything was okay.”

Coming into Christmas, Starsiak Hawk went on to share that she and her husband had a long discussion over what they would do. While they usually went to visit her side of the family and participate in holiday traditions with their children, they realized that Hawk’s grandmother also hosted family on Christmas Eve at the same time.

Their discussion led to frustration, and after taking time to think, Starsiak Hawk explained, “For [Steve], being around my family that’s in not a great place I think is even more of a reminder that a big chunk of his family is gone.”

The couple landed on splitting up for the holiday, with Starsiak Hawk joining her husband at his grandmother’s early in the night, and then leaving with their children to still join her side of the family for Christmas Eve traditions.

“I did end up going to all of the family celebrations. I think because after Thanksgiving I adjusted my mindset to ‘I can’t control any of this. I’ve said my piece. People know where I stand, and me being angst-full or upset or stressed out at this point is really affecting nobody but me,'” Starsiak Hawk added, explaining that while she hasn’t reached any new resolve in her family drama, she was able to set it aside to enjoy the Christmas holiday with her loved ones.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Working on a ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff

Starsiak Hawk announced the end of “Good Bones” in August 2023, but she has already lined up a new spinoff for HGTV. In a July 2023 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and her husband had purchased a new lake house and pitched a “Good Bones Takes the Lake” special.

In an October 2023 episode of her podcast, she announced that the network was going ahead with her lake house spinoff idea and that she was in the process of filming a two-episode mini-series. She opened up in an early January 2024 Instagram story about how this is the last confirmed project she has with the network.

“I would love to continue working with HGTV,” Starsiak Hawk told her followers. “But really, it is what YA’LL demand and then actually watch. So feel free to slide into their DMs demanding more!”

