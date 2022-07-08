‘Holmes Family Rescue’ Renewed for Season 2: How They ‘Survive’ Working Together

Mike Holmes is putting his kids to work again. According to Deadline, HGTV has renewed “Holmes Family Rescue” for a second season, starring the Canadian construction guru — known for his gruff demeanor on past TV shows — alongside his grown children, home renovation experts Shelly Holmes and Michael Holmes Jr.

A statement from HGTV said the show’s first season, which debuted on Dec. 12, 2021, drew strong ratings, with over 25 million viewers tuning in on Saturday nights. The threesome also starred in a December decorating competition called “Holmes For the Holidays.” The network has ordered a new 12-episode season, slated to premiere in the spring of 2023, that continues to follow the Holmes as they fix other families’ renovation jobs gone wrong.

‘Holmes Family Rescue’ is Now Casting Homeowners for Season 2

The Holmes family has already begun filming the new season and is casting families in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) to be on the show. In a May 16 Instagram post, Sherry Holmes wrote, “If you were ripped off by a contractor or have a reno horror story, we want to hear from you!” Michael Holmes Jr. echoed the need for applicants with his own Instagram post in early July.

Details on the casting call are available on the family’s web site. Qualified candidates for the show must own their home, have a renovation budget, and be able to vacate their home for eight to nine weeks while the Holmes and their crew “make it right,” as their tagline says.

Holmes’ Grown Kids Detail How They ‘Survive’ Working With Dad

With 35 years as a professional licensed contractor and two decades on TV, Mike Holmes has made a name for himself as one of North America’s most trusted celebrities, in part because he doesn’t mince words. But his blunt honesty and dry humor could make filming with him a challenge, especially for those related to him.

In 2018, Sherry and Michael Jr. released a short video with their tips on how they “survive” working with their famous dad. For instance, when he pulls pranks, they joke that their first tip is to “crack the whip” and put him in a “time-out” to get him to behave.

Another rule of thumb is to just “accept his compliments,” no matter how minor or subdued they are. The siblings have learned that when he mumbles something like “not bad,” to receive it as high praise.

In a January interview with Heavy, Michael Jr. admitted there were “growing pains” as they all got used to working together. “It hasn’t always been a smooth road,” he said, “but we’re closer now than ever.”