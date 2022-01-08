‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Opens up About His Health Journey

Ben Napier is getting healthier for his daughters. Sunday’s episode of “Home Town” sees the HGTV star turn to his brother-in-law Clark, a physical therapist.

“I’ve always worked out,” the 38-year-old said in the sneak peek obtained by People. “I can bench press more than a lot of people, but I can’t do a pull-up. Clark’s gonna get me there.”

Among a montage of his workouts, Ben explained, “I’ve got two daughters, one on the way. I am getting older, I need to start working out a little more intentionally and so I’m using pull-ups as like a benchmark.”

Since the episode was filmed, Ben and his wife Erin welcomed their second daughter, Mae, on May 28, 2021. They are also parents to Helen, 4.

“This is my new lifestyle, this is every day,” the “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” star said. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll enter a bodybuilding competition.”

He then quips, “Probably not going to do that.”

The HGTV star has been previously celebrated for his good looks, named one of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive in 2021.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Y’all pray for @erinapier. This award is more of a burden for her. She will never hear the end of it.”

Ben & Erin Napier Celebrated Helen’s 4th Birthday

The Napiers celebrated Helen’s birthday on Monday, January 3. She turned four years old.

To commemorate the milestone, the father-of-two shared photos of his eldest from throughout the year.

“Last night, we put our 3 year old to bed for the last time,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today, she is 4. We talked about everything she did in this year of her life. She did things that I have never done, things that I’ll never do, and things that I wish I could’ve done for her. I’m so proud of my tiny dancer. Happy birthday, big sister.”

Erin also marked the occasion on social media. “Today, my first baby turned 4,” the “Home Town Takeover” host captioned a photo of the birthday cake. “We made a blue Elsa cake together, and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein & sesame street chicken) and her framily.”

She added, “The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks. Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small. She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them. Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.”

The Napiers are expanding their “Home Town” franchise with “Home Town Kickstart.” The new series is expected to premiere later this year.

This time, they will serve in a supportive role as HGTV experts help revitalize six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

According to the series description, “HGTV will mobilize and deploy its biggest stars to activate a three-pronged kickstart mission for each selected town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town.”

