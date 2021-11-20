How to Watch ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’ Early

Christmas came early for fans awaiting “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.” While it will not premiere on HGTV until December 26, 2021, the holiday special is now available to stream on discovery+.

“In ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,’ Ben Napier (HGTV’s ‘Home Town’) will welcome father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas,” according to the episode’s synopsis. “Ben also will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.”

The holiday special is just a part of Ben and Erin Napier’s ever-growing “Home Town” franchise. “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” sees the woodworker partner with celebrities to build one-of-a-kind creations.

“#BensWorkshop Christmas episodes are streaming now on @discoveryplus,” Erin wrote on Instagram. She added, “Y’all have to see what my Santa built for the kids of Laurel with tWitch, Allison, Sig and Mandy!”

HGTV’s Holiday Lineup Includes a Reunion Special for ‘Home Town Takeover’

HGTV announced a holiday schedule including seasonal specials of “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Table Wars,” “House Hunters” and “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Among the lineup is the reunion special for “Home Town Takeover,” airing on November 27, 2021.

“Home Town: Where Are They Now,” the Napiers will once again visit Wetumpka, Alabama, “the small town that was selected by the network to receive a whole-town makeover in the smash hit series,” according to the press release.

The new special “will explore the impact that ‘Home Town Takeover’ had on Wetumpka’s residents, its surrounding communities and small towns across the country. The popular event series showcased 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market—and even an entire downtown street.”

Spinoff Series ‘Home Town Kick Start’ Will Premiere in 2022 in Partnership With People Magazine

After the success of “Home Town Takeover,” the Napiers are setting out to help six more communities – Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana – in the new series “Home Town Kick star Presented by People,” according to Discovery.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in the press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

According to the announcement, they will provide insight to some of “the network’s popular experts,” including “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; “Rock the Block” Ty Pennington; “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth and “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria.

Each town will feature three projects: “refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

People magazine will provide further coverage of the towns and their residents.

READ NEXT: David Bromstad’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts