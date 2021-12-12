‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Video of 6-Month-Old Daughter

Erin Napier’s youngest daughter, Mae, has dancing feet in her latest Instagram post.

On December 11, 2021, the HGTV star shared a video of her six-month-old kicking her legs with The Waitresses’ song “Christmas Wrapping” playing in the background. Erin captioned the post, “kick your widdle wegs!”

Erin and her husband Ben welcomed Mae on May 28, 2021. She joined older sister Helen, 3.

The “Home Town” host has been documenting her daughter’s growth on Instagram with videos and photos of her legs. As she wrote in a June 3, 2021 post encouraging mothers who cannot breastfeed, “Formula is our friend at this house! Just watch as these little matchstick legs get chunky and strong.”

She shared an update on June 27, 2021, simply captioning a photo of Mae’s legs, “plumping up.”

Helen Helped Decorate for Christmas This Year

The Napier family is getting in the holiday spirit!

Erin shared a glimpse of their Christmas tree while posting a photo of her daughters cuddled on her lap. She captioned the November 27, 2021 post, “Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time.”

As the 36-year-old revealed on “Today with Jenna and Hoda,” this is Helen’s first year helping with decorations. Erin told Jenna Bush and guest host, Michelle Buteau, that this is “the first time Helen’s been old enough and she knew which ones are glass. Like, she can hold it. She says, ‘This one’s glass Mommy, you do that one.’”

However, two ornaments were broken.

“So every time we travel, we buy an ornament,” the graphic designer explained. “And the first time we made this, like, cross-Massachusetts trip in 2011, I bought this gorgeous ornament and it was a ship on one side and a lobster on the other. It’s got a lobster on the back, if anyone knows where I can get another one.”

She shared a photo of the shattered ornament on social media, trying to crowdsource a replacement, writing, “It was an all time favorite and I can’t find it ANYWHERE online. There was a lobster on the other side. I figure if anyone can, my IG folks can find this. Help!”

’Home Town’ Returns on December 26, 2021

The Napiers’ hit HGTV series, “Home Town,” is set to premiere on December 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Erin revealed filming on its sixth season began in October.

This season will once again document the couple as they “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi,” according to the press release. It added, “Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills.”

The couple will also showcase the renovation of their new farmhouse.

Erin shared a sweet on-set moment to Instagram on December 10, 2021. In the photo of her husband hugging her for warmth, Erin wrote, “i’ve got my love to keep me warm (before today’s reveal!)”

Following the premiere, their holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” will air on HGTV. It is already available to stream on discovery+.

READ NEXT: HGTV Stars Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Traditions