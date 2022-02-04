‘Home Town Kickstart’ Series Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town” franchise is expanding with their newest spinoff: “Home Town Kickstart Presented by People.” The new HGTV series will premiere on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” the President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Jane Latman, said in an announcement.

Here is what you need to know about the new show:

’Home Town Kickstart’ Will Help Revitalize ‘6 Quintessential Small Towns’





The Napiers are on a mission to revitalize small towns across the country and their new series allows them to expand their reach.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for ‘Home Town’ and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben told HGTV. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

“Home Town Kickstart” will target “six quintessential small towns across the country,” according to an HGTV press release. The chosen communities are: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

HGTV revealed that the six towns were chosen from “Home Town Takeover” applicants. As viewers will recall, the Napiers traveled to Wetumpka, Alabama to recreate the magic of their flagship series.

“In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town: refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” according to the announcement.

The Napiers Are Enlisting the Help of Other HGTV Experts

The Napiers are taking on a supportive role in “Home Town Kickstart,” instead enlisting the help of other HGTV experts.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The “new additions to the renovation team” are Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

‘Home Town Kickstart’ Is Presented by People Magazine

“Home Town Kickstart” is presented in partnership with People magazine to increase the visibility of each community in hopes to “secure more support as they work to rejuvenate their towns,” per HGTV’s announcement. The publication will do so by sharing “unique” stories of each community and its residents.

“People’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” People’s Editor in Chief, Dan Wakeford, said in the announcement. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”

Latman added, “Our collaboration with People gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

