Will ‘Home Town Kickstart’ Return for a Second Season?

“Home Town Kickstart” ended its six-episode run on May 29, 2022, leaving fans to wonder if it will return for a second season. The HGTV series is the latest in Ben and Erin Napier’s growing “Home Town” franchise.

The series follows HGTV experts, with the support of the Napiers, as they help revitalize six small towns throughout the country. Each team took on “a three-pronged kickstart mission for each selected town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town,” the network announced.

“We love small-town America,” Erin told Heavy ahead of the series premiere. “This is not something, you know, this is not a role we were cast in or anything. We were already doing what we do now, just no one was filming it. But we, we love small-town America.”

Presented by People, “Home Town Kickstart” premiered in April 2022. HGTV has made no announcement about its future, but the network is reporting strong ratings for the first season and still has a large pool of deserving towns.

Season 1 targeted “six quintessential small towns across the country,” according to an HGTV press release. The chosen communities were Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

To accomplish their mission, Ben and Erin enlisted the help of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of “Unsellable Houses”; Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe”; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home”; Page Turner of “Fix My Flip”; Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle of “Inside Out”; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project”; Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block”; Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

Here is what you need to know:

‘Home Town Kickstart’ Garnered More Than 15 Million Viewers in Season 1

“Home Town Kickstart” delivered strong ratings in its first season, HGTV announced. The network reported the season garnered more than 15 million viewers.

The series aired on Sundays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. For its timeslot, HGTV reports it “ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable premiere” among viewers between 25 and 54 years old. It found specific success among women and upscale audiences of the same age range.

‘Home Town Kickstart’ Selected Towns From ‘Home Town Takeover’ Applicants

HGTV is likely to have plenty of small towns to choose from for a possible second season of “Home Town Kickstart.” The communities were chosen from the thousands of applicants for “Home Town Takeover.”

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “To keep this incredible momentum going with ‘Home Town Kickstart,’ we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for Home Town Takeover and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

The Napiers helped revitalize Wetumpka, Alabama for “Home Town Takeover.”

