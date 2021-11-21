The Star-Studded Lineup Joining Ben & Erin Napier on New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

Ben and Erin Napier are welcoming some of HGTV’s biggest stars to help in their mission to reinvigorate the small towns of America. The “Home Town” hosts recently announced the latest spinoff in their growing franchise, “Home Town Kickstart” in partnership with People magazine.

The couple rose to fame by renovating houses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi before taking the show on the road for “Home Town Takeover.” HGTV revealed Wetumpka, Alabama was selected from “thousands of submissions.” For their new series, the network chose six more of those communities submitted – Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

This time they will be joined by some of “the network’s popular experts,” including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” according to a press release. The Napiers will serve in a supportive role.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The series will take a three-pronged approach with each town: “refresh the home of local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” the announcement explained.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for ‘Home Town’ and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said in a previous press release. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

People magazine will share more stories about the town and its residents. President of HGTV & Streaming Home Content for Discovery, Inc. Jane Latman said when the show was greenlit, “Our collaboration with People gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

The series is expected to premiere in 2022.

’Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Returns With a Holiday Special

Another “Home Town” spinoff, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” sees Ben partner with celebrities to create one-of-a-kind woodworks. The series returned for a holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” that is now streaming on discovery+ and will air on HGTV on December 26, 2021.

“In ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,’ Ben Napier (HGTV’s ‘Home Town’) will welcome father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas,” according to the episode’s synopsis. “Ben also will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.”

Season 6 of ’Home Town’ Will Premiere in December

Erin Napier revealed production on season 6 of “Home Town” began in October. As she wrote on Instagram, “#hgtvhometown, day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

The show continues to be a success, garnering more than 31 million viewers last season HGTV reported. The network announced the new season will return on December 26, 2021.

