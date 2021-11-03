Why Ben & Erin Napier Are Returning to Wetumpka

Ben and Erin Napier are revisiting Wetumpka, Alabama for the upcoming HGTV special, “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?”

The one-hour special, which airs this Small Business Saturday, will see the “Home Town” hosts “explore the impact that ‘Home Town Takeover’ had on Wetumpka’s residents, its surrounding communities and small towns across the country,” Discovery announced.

The Laurel, Mississippi residents first traveled to Wetumpka for the six-episode spinoff that aired in May and June 2021. It featured “12 major renovations,” which included, “restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market – and even an entire downtown street,” the announcement explained.

“Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?” will air on November 27, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be streamable on discovery+.

Fans Should Not Expect a Season 2 of ‘Home Town Takeover’

Fans wanting another season of “Home Town Takeover” will have to wait a long time.

In a June 10 tweet, a fan asked Erin if a possible “follow up show” was in the future. She responded, “i’ll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life. it was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older.”

After filming concluded, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Mae, on May 28, 2021. They are also parents to 3-year-old Helen.

Shortly before Mae’s birth, Erin explained on At Home with Linda & Drew Scott, “There’s a lot of demand and requests for how much can we do, how much can we handle, what all can you pile on your plate and we’re very good at saying no because Helen is more important. And it makes it very easy, yeah like, if we say yes to this, we’re saying no to time with her and she’s only going to be little for a little while.”

Season 6 of ‘Home Town’ Began Filming in October

Erin revealed on October 4 that filming has begun on their flagship series, “Home Town.”

As she wrote on Instagram, “#hgtvhometown, day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

The hit show sees the graphic designer and her woodworking husband renovate houses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi. It premiered in 2016.

“Home Town Takeover” is not its only spinoff. Ben stars in “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” where he “shares expertise with celebrity guests to create custom DIY and woodworking projects,” according to HGTV.

The network recently announced its holiday lineup which includes a holiday special of the series, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.” It will air on December 26, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Now that they are back to work, Erin revealed in an Instagram post on October 14 that they are “finding our two child back to work morning routine slowly but surely.”

In her comments section, she further explained, “helen is a bath lover so while i am doing my hair and makeup and the baby is still asleep, helen plays in the bathtub beside me. That is the secret to our success i think.”

READ NEXT: The ‘Really Sweet’ Way Jonathan Scott Takes Care of Zooey Deschanel’s Parents