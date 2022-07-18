HGTV Host To Compete in Huge Race, Then Star in Tony-Winning Musical Days Later

Mika Kleinschmidt has proven she’s good under pressure, which will come in handy over the next two weeks. She and her husband, Brian, help clients build spectacular houses in 100 days or less on HGTV‘s “100 Day Dream Home,” navigating major hurdles and quick turnarounds with each project. And the couple won the second season of “Rock The Block,” so they’ve proven they can win in stressful moments.

That ability to excel in high-pressure situations is sure to be an asset as Kleinschmidt faces two nerve-wracking events over the next two weeks: going to Nationals with her highly-competitive dragon boat racing team and performing in the Tony Award-Winning musical “In The Heights.”

Here’s the scoop on both events on Kleinschmidt’s high-pressure to-do list…

Before Hitting the Stage, Kleinschmidt Will Hit the Water

Kleinschmidt has been busy training for a world-class competition with the Tampa Blade Runners — one of the most competitive dragon boat racing teams in the United States. Dragon boats, which originated in China, are typically long and narrow boats, ornately designed and with a drum on board to provide rhythm for the paddlers.

The Club Crew World Dragon Boat Championships take place in Sarasota, Fla. from July 19 – 24, 2022, with 80 teams from around the world expected to compete — including Kleinschmidt’s team. On July 16, she posted photos on Instagram of herself and her team preparing for the big event. She wrote, “Last and only chance to scope out our race venue before Nationals start next week! LFG!!!”

In 2019, Kleinschmidt — who’s been part of the team for many years — told Tampa’s Fox 13 News how she stays cool under pressure during big races. “The strategy is basically making sure you lock it in, don’t really pay attention to what’s going on around, just focus on your boat, because that’s the only boat you can control out there,” she said.

Kleinschmidt’s Also Rehearsing for “In The Heights”

Once the competition is over, Kleinschmidt will trade dragon boat racing for on-stage performing. Starting July 29, Kleinschmidt will play the role of salon owner and mega-gossiper Daniela in a new production of “In The Heights” at the Spanish Lyric Theater in Tampa, Fla. The musical, which was also released as a movie in 2021, tells the story of a tight-knit community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, following characters who are striving for a better life.

On June 1, Kleinschmidt posted a video to Instagram of the cast doing its first run-through of songs. She wrote, “After a 2 year delay it has finally begun! Last night was our first sing thru and the talent on this cast leaves me speechless. This show is going to be something special , don’t miss it!”

The Kleinschmidts are big supporters of community theater. In May 2022, Brian and his mom — a former music teacher — performed in “Titanic: the Musical” at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton, Fla. Mika also periodically sings for her fans on Instagram.

The Spanish Lyric Theater’s production of “In The Heights” runs July 29 – Aug. 7 at the HCC YBOR Mainstage Theater in Tampa.

Once these two major events in Kleinschmidt’s life are complete, she can continue to focus on real estate, parenting, and potentially starting to film again, though HGTV has not yet announced whether “100 Day Dream Home” has been renewed for a fourth season.