‘Poor Peanut!’ HGTV Star’s Young Daughter Being Treated For Multiple Infections

Just as Jasmine Roth prepares for the third season of her HGTV show to debut, her toddler has been diagnosed with multiple infections.

The host of “Help! I Wrecked My House,” which kicks off its third season on August 27, 2022, updated fans during and after an urgent trip to the pediatrician’s office. Here’s what we know about her diagnosis…

Two-Year-Old in Good Spirits Despite Diagnosis

Roth had just shared photos on her Instagram Stories of a wonderful weekend spent with family and friends, including photos of her husband, Brett, and their two-year-old daughter Hazel at a California “pirate park.” But on Monday morning, August 22, 2022, they knew something wasn’t right with their little girl.

Roth wrote in an Instagram Story that Hazel had uncharacteristically slept late and then began noticing her eyes were “gooky.” In a video shared from an exam room at the pediatrician’s office, Hazel was in good spirits as her mom said, “What’s going on little munchkin? A little bit of conjunctivitis going on.”

According to the Mayo Clinic the condition, more widely known as “pink eye,” is a contagious eye infection that can cause redness, itchiness, and discharge that forms a crust while sleeping. While trying to encourage fans to watch her new HGTV episodes, Roth noticed the toddler was rubbing her eyes and interrupted herself to say, “Don’t touch your eyes, baby.”

Hazel, wearing a “Happy Camper” sweatshirt, then adorably responded, “I got the gooky out!”

Following the appointment, Roth shared a photo of Hazel in her car seat, with her legs adorably covered in Disney stickers, and shared a health update with fans. She revealed that despite her happy demeanor, the toddler had just been diagnosed with double ear infections, double eye infections, a runny nose, cough, and a urinary tract infection (UTI).

“She didn’t have a single symptom until yesterday at 5pm,” Roth captioned the photo. “We knew something was up when she slept until 8am this morning…but she’s been in the best spirits all day and was so good at the doc.”

Roth added that they were “starting meds now.” Mayo Clinic says pink eye often clears on its own, but that ear infections sometimes require antibiotics. UTIs, meanwhile, always require antibiotics, according to KidsHealth.org.

On August 5, Roth shared a video of herself with Hazel, announcing that they were starting potty training the next day. It’s possible that played a role in the toddler’s diagnosis; KidsHealth.org says potty training is one of the common times children develop UTIs.

Roth Looks Ahead to New Season of Show

On August 17, Roth shared an Instagram photo of herself with her husband, celebrating the end of filming season 3 of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and expressed gratitude for all the people involved in the making of the show and all those who watch it.

“Making a tv show is something I never dreamed I would do,” she wrote. “I still pinch myself every single day and remind myself to #bepresent for each surreal moment. The opportunity to help people in my community, to hopefully inspire people to make their homes a little happier, and to connect with each of you right here…I know I am blessed beyond belief and I try to never take it for granted.”

In the series, Roth — a California-based designer and builder — helps homeowners who haven’t been able to finish major home projects they tried to take on themselves. On Instagram, Roth told fans that this season of the show “has a lot of heart” and that her team managed to renovate 11 houses in just four months for the series.

Roth is also set to star in a spinoff show, called “Help! I Wrecked My House: Jasmine Buys a Cabin.” Set to premiere on October 1, a press release says the special will document “the renovation of Jasmine’s dream cabin getaway in the San Bernardino National Forest.”