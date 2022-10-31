PHOTO ALBUM: All Your Favorite HGTV Stars’ Halloween Costumes

You already know HGTV‘s hosts and designers are gifted at transforming homes, but on Halloween many of them proved they’re equally talented at transforming themselves and their kids into spooky and silly characters. Here’s a round-up of the cute, creative, and clever costumes your favorite HGTV personalities shared on social media for Halloween 2022…

Some HGTV Stars Went All-Out on Halloween

Lots of HGTV stars proved Halloween isn’t just for kids; it’s become a hugely popular occasion for adults to get creative. For starters, Jonathan Scott of the “Property Brothers” and his longtime love, actress Zooey Deschanel, shared photos of themselves dressed as Marvel Studios character Doctor Strange and Lady Guinevere, an early medieval queen who was wife to King Arthur…

Next up, Scott McGillivray, host of “Vacation House Rules,” and his wife dressed as “Frankenstein and his wife.” His good friend and fellow HGTV host Bryan Baeumler joked on his post, “You finally took your mask off!! Lookin’ good Buddy”…

Meanwhile, “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington and his wife, Kellee Merrell, went for an artsy vibe, dressing up at the last minute according to his hashtags, as Bob and Charlotte, the main characters in the 2003 movie “Lost in Translation,” starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson…

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho! Nate Berkus, host of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” made it a team effort with colleagues at his design firm, marching down the hall dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Later in the evening, he also posted photos of himself, his husband Jeremiah Brent, and their kids along with a group of ghoulish friends…

Lil’ Jon of “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” posted an Instagram reel showing him DJing a huge Halloween party in Las Vegas on October 30 — where he and his crew were dressed up as cowboys, which his fans went wild for.

Author Sunny Johnson commented, “Hope that’s not a costume, cuz you could put that in regular rotation”…

In a hilarious spoof, Kim Wolfe, host of “Why The Heck Did I Buy This House,” and her husband Bryan dressed up as “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott. They also posted funny videos in her Instagram Stories of them walking through their neighborhood in character.

The Property Brothers’ joint account responded “Well done!” with multiple applause emojis, while “Farmhouse Fixer” designer Kristina Crestin wrote, “Oh my God I’m dying!”

Some HGTV Stars Shared Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes, Too

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa, who will host “The Flipping El Moussas” in 2023 with her husband, longtime HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, posted photos of herself dressed as a skeleton with a baby skeleton over her bump, alongside Tarek and his two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Tarek and seven-year-old Brayden wore matching shark costumes while 12-year-old Taylor dressed up as a cowgirl…

The other half of the “Property Brothers,” Drew Scott, enjoyed his first Halloween as a dad. He, his wife Linda Phan and their infant son, Parker, dressed up together as a pumpkin patch in adorable homemade costumes, sewed by Linda’s mom…

The two-year-old daughter of Jasmine Roth from “Help! I Wrecked My House” has her “own” Instagram feed, where her mom shared little Hazel transforming into a Baby Yoda…

Some HGTV hosts also shared images and videos of their kids in their Instagram Stories on Halloween night. For instance, Nicole Curtis of the upcoming “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue” shared videos of her son Harper in an inflatable dinosaur costume with his face covered by a pumpkin emoji.

Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” shared many images from her time volunteering at her kids’ school Halloween celebration to their family’s inflatable animal costumes including a rooster, hippo and horse.

And Joanna Gaines, who rose to fame on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” shared a funny video and photos of her son Duke dressed up in a giant inflatable Minions costume, barely able to squeeze through the door.

Meanwhile, Shea Hicks-Whitfield of “Bargain Block” definitely won for the best-dressed pets, even if her post was from a past Halloween. The real estate broker shared a throwback to when her dog and her dog’s bestie dressed up as Betty White and Estelle Getty from “Golden Girls” in dresses, pearls and glasses…