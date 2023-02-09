‘Houses with History’ Announces Premiere Date & Time for ‘Fascinating’ New Season

HGTV is traveling back in time when its restoration series, “Houses with History,” returns. The second season will premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, the network announced in a press release.

The series follows a trio of preservationists – history enthusiast Mike Lemieux, designer Jenny Macdonald and carpenter Rich Soares – as they restore “centuries-old properties in and around Plymouth, Massachusetts,” according to a press release. “Along the way, they will share the homes’ fascinating origins and renovation stories.”

Debuting in September 2021, “Houses with History” garnered nearly 14 million viewers during season 1, HGTV reported. The network renewed the series for eight new one-hour episodes in April 2022.

“‘Houses with History’ is one of the series where we flipped the idea of what makes a good renovation story on its head and led with the backstory of the house, rather than the homeowner,” HGTV’s Group Senior Vice President of Programming & Development, Loren Ruch, previously said in a press release. “A successful first season and a renewal for a second is because Mike, Rich and Jen are fantastic, humorous storytellers, and when it comes to our nation’s oldest homes, the unexpected twists that are revealed during each renovation are always fascinating.”

The Trio Renovate Henry Huttleston Rogers’ Historic Potting Shed in Premiere

In celebration of the announcement, Macdonald teased the premiere on Instagram.

“Excited for the first episode as we journey to the town of Fairhaven and restore a really cool piece of Henry Huttleston Rogers estate from circa 1900,” she captioned a photo with Lemieux and Soares. “This one is a favorite of mine and the town is so amazing too!! “

As she referenced, the trio headed to Fairhaven, Massachusetts to renovate the historic 1800’s home that was once the potting shed of Henry Huttleston Rogers, HGTV announced in a press release.

“The property has a vibrant history associated with its original oil tycoon owner who was a close associate of John D. Rockefeller, benefactor of Helen Keller, and friend of Mark Twain,” the episode description explains. “The new owners love the home’s charming character including unique windows and original hand-carved woodwork, but they will task Mike, Rich and Jen to incorporate modern functionality and design in the kitchen, living spaces and main suite in order to make it their own.”

Jonathan Knight Helped ‘Houses with History’ Get Greenlit

Macdonald credits Jonathan Knight with getting “Houses with History” on the air. With dozens of historic renovations already to their names, they gained the attention of the New Kids on the Block singer, reports CBS Boston.

Knight also restores antique homes in Massachusetts on his HGTV series, “Farmhouse Fixer.”

“Jon Knight, we have to give him credit,” Macdonald explained to CBS Boston in 2021. “He was down here looking at the building that we’re standing in. It was a dirt floor, a complete wreck in here at the time, but Jon came through and saw some of our work. He was starting his ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ show and he said, ‘You guys should have your own show.’ They came out and did a quick sizzle reel and we got green-lighted for an entire series.”

